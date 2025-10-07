Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 7, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Topper.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Ralph D. Pratt.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, October 6, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 20, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;

and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of

October 20, 2025, it reconvene the week of Monday, October 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;

and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses

this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and

be it further

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 335     To The Uncontested House Calendar Under Rule 35

 

HB 1900   Finance

HB 1926   Judiciary

HB 1927   Commerce

HB 1928   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

 

SB 784      State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 145

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 441

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1063

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 1123

From Insurance Reported as Amended

HB 1734

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1825

From Labor and Industry Reported as Amended

HB 1826

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 1828

From Insurance Reported as Amended

HB 1860

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1862

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 1871

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1882

From Commerce Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 244

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 287

From Health Reported as Amended

HR 306

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HR 322

From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 377

From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed

SB 467

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 731

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

SB 748

From Commerce Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 201

A Resolution recognizing September 29, 2025, as "VFW Day" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 300

A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2025, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 303

A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.                                                                               

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 8, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

