Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 07, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 7, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Topper.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Ralph D. Pratt.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, October 6, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 20, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;
and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of
October 20, 2025, it reconvene the week of Monday, October 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;
and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses
this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and
be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 335 To The Uncontested House Calendar Under Rule 35
HB 1900 Finance
HB 1926 Judiciary
HB 1927 Commerce
HB 1928 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 784 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
From Insurance Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Labor and Industry Reported as Amended
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
From Insurance Reported as Amended
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Commerce Reported as Committed
From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed
From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
From Commerce Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing September 29, 2025, as "VFW Day" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2025, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
199-4
A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
