Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 7, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Topper.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Ralph D. Pratt.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, October 6, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 20, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;

and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of

October 20, 2025, it reconvene the week of Monday, October 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;

and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses

this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 27, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and

be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Bills Referred

HR 335 To The Uncontested House Calendar Under Rule 35

HB 1900 Finance

HB 1926 Judiciary

HB 1927 Commerce

HB 1928 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 784 State Government

HR 201 A Resolution recognizing September 29, 2025, as "VFW Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 300 A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2025, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 303 A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Agent Orange Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.