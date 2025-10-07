Fair Day, the Texan way

Oct. 7, 2025

By Victoria Lara

DALLAS — Texans beam with pride year-round, and during the State Fair of Texas that spirit shines brightest, filling the air with tradition and celebration.

It only makes sense that here—at this annual gathering of all things Texas—you will find TxDOT’s newest safety initiative, Drive Like a Texan. The new flagship safety initiative is featured locally alongside iconic fair staples like Big Tex and the Texas Star Ferris wheel.

The initiative asks Texans to bring the same kindness and courtesy we show in everyday life to driving on the road.

Launched last December, Drive Like a Texan was designed to inspire drivers statewide to take southern hospitality a step further and embrace the best of Texas values.

Whether it’s letting someone merge in traffic, slowing down in busy areas, or showing patience during long commutes, small acts of courtesy behind the wheel can save lives.

“It’s been nearly 25 years since we’ve had a deathless day on Texas roads, and this initiative offers a unifying message in hopes of changing that fact,” said Ceason Clemens, TxDOT’s Dallas District Engineer.

Fairgoers this year get the chance to experience Drive Like a Texan firsthand. Inside the GO TEXAN Pavilion, a retro-themed safety service station invites visitors to step back in time with spin-to-win gas pump games, an interactive payphone sharing recorded safety messages, and plenty of photo opportunities. Plus, each night the Drive Like a Texan Starlight Parade lights up the Midway.

The campaign is rolling out across the state on television, social media, billboards and more, but the fair marks an exciting opportunity to engage Texans face-to-face. Just as the State Fair of Texas brings together people from every corner of the state, Drive Like a Texan seeks to unite all drivers under one shared goal: keeping each other safe on the road.

Together, we can make Texas roads safer. Remember to drive with kindness, courtesy, and safety.