Healthedly Insurance Services Named Best Insurance Agency in Dallas

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthedly Insurance Services has been voted Best Health Insurance Agent or Agency by the readers of the Dallas Observer.

Healthedly has been a past winner of the award, which honors top businesses and institutions in Dallas. Readers vote in an online poll to determine the winners. The results were released Sept. 18 as part of the newspaper’s annual Best of Dallas project.

“We are proud to be recognized with this award and thank the voters for their support,” said Healthedly Director Lee Bedford. “Healthedly is dedicated to its clients, and our ability to provide accessible health insurance for the people in this community is unmatched. I congratulate our hard-working team at Healthedly for winning this award once again.”

The Dallas Observer is a weekly newspaper with print and online editions. It was founded in 1980 and has more than 1 million monthly active users on its website. This year’s Reader’s Choice Poll had 182 categories and nearly 900 nominees, and winners were announced in the paper’s most important and anticipated edition of the year.

Healthedly is a health insurance company dedicated to providing comprehensive and accessible health insurance solutions, ensuring individuals and families have the protection and support they need for their well-being. Healthedly’s mission is to simplify the insurance process and offer personalized services to meet the unique needs for each of its clients.

The news of the award comes at a perfect time as the 2025 Open Enrollment Period for the ACA will begin Nov. 1. During the enrollment process, Healthedly agents help consumers determine if they qualify for premium subsidies and cost-sharing benefits. The amount of subsidies they may qualify for is determined by the consumer’s household size and income. Based on those subsidy determinations, Healthedly can then help many low- to middle-income individuals and families enroll in affordable health insurance plans.

Healthedly represents more than 50 insurances carriers, and its offices are in Richardson.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.