Agility Insurance Services Adds Partnership with Royal Neighbors of America

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Royal Neighbors of America.

Founded in 1895 by nine pioneering women, Royal Neighbors of America is a Fraternal Benefit Society deeply rooted in a unique mission: “Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, Serving Communities.” With a strong A-Excellent rating from A.M. Best and more than $1.2 billion in assets under management, the organization offers a portfolio of life insurance and annuity products designed to both protect families and build legacies—especially in communities and among women who have historically been underserved in financial services.

Royal Neighbors brings a comprehensive suite of financial protection tools, including term life, whole life (including simplified-issue and youth whole life), universal life, final expense coverage through its Ensured Legacy Final Expense offerings, and fixed annuities. As a fraternal society, Royal Neighbors also provides a robust member experience through community chapters, scholarships, volunteer grants, and wellness programs that further its “neighbors-helping-neighbors” culture.

Aligned by a shared dedication to agent empowerment and community impact, Agility Insurance Services is excited to integrate Royal Neighbors’ mission-driven portfolio into its offerings. This partnership promises to deepen Agility agents’ ability to provide meaningful, values-driven solutions to clients.

“Royal Neighbors embodies purpose-driven protection,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “By joining forces, we’re not just expanding product access, we’re opening doors for our agents to offer insurance solutions that enrich families, uplift women, and strengthen communities. That’s the kind of meaningful impact we want agents to be able to deliver.”

Agility Insurance Services continues to equip independent agents and brokers nationwide with best-in-class contracting, bilingual support, marketing tools, rapid commissions, and advanced platforms such as MyAdmin and ACA/Medicare digital enrollment, along with comprehensive training resources — all designed to make insurance distribution more efficient and impactful.



Contract Information

For health insurance agents who would like to get contracted to sell Royal Neighbors of America, visit Agility online at www.enrollinsurance.com/supplemental-contracting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.