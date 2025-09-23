Agility Insurance Services Adds Partnership with Royal Neighbors of America

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for health and life insurance, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Royal Neighbors of America.

Founded in 1895 by nine pioneering women, Royal Neighbors of America is a Fraternal Benefit Society deeply rooted in a unique mission: “Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, Serving Communities.” With a strong A-Excellent rating from A.M. Best and more than $1.2 billion in assets under management, the organization offers a portfolio of life insurance and annuity products designed to both protect families and build legacies—especially in communities and among women who have historically been underserved in financial services.

Royal Neighbors brings a comprehensive suite of financial protection tools, including term life, whole life (including simplified-issue and youth whole life), universal life, final expense coverage through its Ensured Legacy Final Expense offerings, and fixed annuities. As a fraternal society, Royal Neighbors also provides a robust member experience through community chapters, scholarships, volunteer grants, and wellness programs that further its “neighbors-helping-neighbors” culture.

Aligned by a shared dedication to agent empowerment and community impact, Agility Insurance Services is excited to integrate Royal Neighbors’ mission-driven portfolio into its offerings. This partnership promises to deepen Agility agents’ ability to provide meaningful, values-driven solutions to clients.

“Royal Neighbors embodies purpose-driven protection,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services. “By joining forces, we’re not just expanding product access, we’re opening doors for our agents to offer insurance solutions that enrich families, uplift women, and strengthen communities. That’s the kind of meaningful impact we want agents to be able to deliver.”

Agility Insurance Services continues to equip independent agents and brokers nationwide with best-in-class contracting, bilingual support, marketing tools, rapid commissions, and advanced platforms such as MyAdmin and ACA/Medicare digital enrollment, along with comprehensive training resources — all designed to make insurance distribution more efficient and impactful.


About

Agility and it’s responsible agents are licensed in all 50 states and D.C., so no matter where you live or work, give us a call or get appointed online for best in class support! Agility services and supports both businesses and independent agents. With thousands of Agility agents and key partnerships across the US, you can rest at ease, knowing we know what we’re doing every step of the way. Like many agencies, our support services include the initial on-boarding, carrier contracting and product training. But unlike other agencies, our support services also include bilingual support specialists, technology platforms to improve enrollment efficiency, marketing plan development and implementation, access to customized and targeted marketing materials, enrollment support and commissions advocacy with carriers. Just to name a few of our differences…

