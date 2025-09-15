Agility Insurance Services Welcomes Linda Greer and Scott Meeks to Leadership Team

Linda Greer Scott Meeks

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) for health and life insurance, has announced the addition of two experienced leaders to its growing team. Linda Greer has joined as Vice President of Sales Operations and Strategy, and Scott Meeks has been named Associate Vice President of Medicare Sales.

Greer has more than 29 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held diverse leadership roles including Customer Service Supervisor, Pharmacy Grievance and Appeals Coordinator, Project Manager, Broker Manager, and most recently, Sales Director for Cigna Healthcare’s Tennessee market. In that position, she led Medicare Growth Sales teams across Arkansas, Tennessee, North Georgia, North Mississippi, and Southwest Virginia, driving strong performance and growth. Based in Athens, Tennessee, Greer is passionate about mentoring others and is known for her strategic approach to building high-performing teams.

“I am excited to join Agility and work alongside such a talented and dedicated group of professionals,” said Greer. “Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to fostering growth and supporting teams, and I look forward to helping Agility’s agents and partners achieve new levels of success.”

Meeks brings 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, primarily in the Medicare space. He most recently served as a Sales Director at Cigna, where he led sales across all channels in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Prior to that, he held a similar leadership role at WellCare, where he focused on building and supporting sales teams in the Medicare market. Meeks lives in the Metro Atlanta area with his wife and five children and is recognized for his collaborative leadership style and results-driven approach.

“Agility has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to agents, and I’m thrilled to be part of this organization,” said Meeks. “I’m eager to apply my experience to support our teams and contribute to Agility’s continued growth in the Medicare market.”

Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services, said the addition of Greer and Meeks reinforces Agility’s commitment to attracting top industry talent and expanding its capabilities.

“Linda and Scott are proven leaders with a track record of driving growth and developing high-performing teams,” McLaughlin said. “Their experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to support our agents and partners and grow our presence nationwide.”

More about Agility Insurance Services:

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.