Carolina Renewable Products establishing operations in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carolina Renewable Products (CRP), a clean energy company, today announced it is establishing operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $280 million investment will create 155 new jobs.

CRP converts sustainable wood biomass into renewable diesel, biochar and wood vinegar. The company offers a modular and cost-effective design, delivering low-carbon fuel solutions while supporting local agriculture and forestry.

CRP recently purchased its inaugural site, located at 546 Prosperity Drive in Orangeburg, which will be a next-generation biomass-to-renewable diesel facility and serve as the company’s headquarters and training hub.

Operations are expected to be online in late 2026. Individuals interested in joining the CRP team should contact jobs@carolinarenewableproducts.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Closing Fund grant to Orangeburg County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“South Carolina has a rich forestry and agricultural tradition, and we are proud to harness that strength to fuel a cleaner, more resilient future. Our facility will not only provide a reliable outlet for local forestry but also create products that aid South Carolina’s energy independence and help farmers, growers and businesses thrive while advancing the state’s leadership in renewable energy.” -Carolina Renewable Products CEO Robert Bryan

“In South Carolina, agribusiness is a major economic driver, and today’s announcement from Carolina Renewable Products is further proof of the industry’s strength. This $280 million investment, creating 155 new jobs, will greatly impact Orangeburg County, and we look forward to seeing the company succeed in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate Carolina Renewable Products’ decision to invest $280 million in the Orangeburg County community. This project underscores South Carolina’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as the strength of our state’s agribusiness industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Carolina Renewable Products is making a major investment in our state and our agribusiness industry, and it couldn’t come at a better time. This new facility and training hub will support South Carolina timber growers and local farms while protecting natural resources.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“We’re very excited to welcome Carolina Renewable Products to the Palmetto State’s forestry community. The need to diversify markets for sustainable forest products has never been greater in South Carolina, and this announcement fills a unique niche that will also generate a sizable economic impact. CRP’s decision to establish operations is a testament to the strength and resilience of our state’s forest resource and the many private landowners who sustainably manage their woodlands.” -State Forester Scott Phillips

“Today’s announcement is a testimony to the strength of our people in Orangeburg County –– their talent, their work ethic and their determination. A $280 million investment creating 155 quality jobs shows the confidence that businesses have in our county’s workforce, our infrastructure and our shared future. We welcome Carolina Renewable Products and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community for years to come.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright

