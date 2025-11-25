WiJo Pouches NA selects Lexington County to establish first North American operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – WiJo Pouches North America, Inc. (WiJo Pouches NA), a manufacturer of modern oral pouches, today announced it selects Lexington County to establish the company's first North American manufacturing operation. The $13.5 million investment will create 170 new jobs.

Headquartered in Sweden, WiJo Pouches NA is a full-service, global contract manufacturer of premium quality, next-generation pouches. The company offers prototyping, scalable production and market compliance support for customers.

WiJo Pouches NA will lease the 55,000-square-foot facility, located at 381 Burton Road in Lexington, to provide contract manufacturing for nicotine, caffeine and functional pouches.

Operations are expected to be online in March 2026. Individuals interested in joining the WiJo Pouches NA team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“As a long-standing member of the South Carolina business community for more than 25 years, I am honored to lead WiJo Pouches NA here in the Midlands. We sincerely appreciate the support and partnership of the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Lexington County Economic Development, whose guidance made selecting Lexington the clear and strategic choice. We look forward to the future, to WiJo’s continued growth, and to being a valued and collaborative contributor to the regional business community.” -WiJo Pouches North America CEO Jerry Sweetland

“Welcoming another international manufacturer to South Carolina further strengthens our thriving business community. WiJo Pouches NA’s new facility, along with the 170 new jobs it creates in Lexington County, will provide opportunities that greatly benefit our state and people for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“WiJo Pouches NA’s decision to select South Carolina as the home of its first North American manufacturing facility is another big win for our state. Our business-friendly environment and skilled workforce make Lexington County the ideal location for WiJo Pouches NA’s new operation, and we congratulate the company on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“WiJo Pouches’ decision to launch its first U.S. operation right here in Lexington County is a tremendous win for our community and a powerful endorsement of our global competitiveness. This FDI investment brings 170 high-quality jobs, new economic activity, and a clear signal that international companies see Lexington County as a place where they can thrive. We are thrilled to welcome WiJo Pouches to our growing international business community and look forward to a long, successful partnership.” -Lexington County Council Chairman M. Todd Cullum

“WiJo Pouches NA’s decision to establish its first North American manufacturing operation in Lexington County reflects the strength of the central South Carolina region. Our skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and exceptional quality of life make this area a top destination for globally minded companies. Through our cost-benefit analysis and detailed wage and labor report, we demonstrated that Central SC offers the key advantages businesses need to succeed, and WiJo Pouches chose the right place to grow.” -Central SC Alliance President and CEO Jason Giuletti

FIVE FAST FACTS