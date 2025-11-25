Baxter Manufacturing expands Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Baxter Manufacturing, a supplier for the plastics industry, today announced it is expanding its operations in Oconee County. The company’s $15.7 million investment will create 36 new jobs.

With more than 40 years of experience, Baxter Manufacturing is a family-owned, full-service supplier to the plastics industry. The company’s Oconee County operation, established in 2017, is a Tier 1 supplier of manufactured plastic injection-molded automotive parts.

Baxter Manufacturing will add 35,000 square feet and new machinery to its facility, located at 1000 Innovation Way in Westminster, to increase its production capabilities and further meet the needs of its automotive customers.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Baxter Manufacturing team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Oconee County for a second time in less than eight years, a testament to the quality workforce and pro-business environment we have found here. This expansion is a key part of our strategic vision, allowing us to better meet our customer demands and position ourselves for future growth. We deeply value the dedicated team members who have contributed to our success over the years and look forward to a bright future in the community.” -Baxter Manufacturing President Bill Clark

“Today, we celebrate another win for South Carolina as Baxter Manufacturing brings 36 new jobs to the Upstate. We are proud that Baxter Manufacturing continues to recognize the advantages of doing business in our state and look forward to the company’s continued success in Oconee County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see another manufacturing company strengthening its legacy in South Carolina. Baxter Manufacturing’s $15.7 million expansion in Oconee County is further proof that businesses are finding lasting success in our state, and we congratulate the company on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"I am pleased that Baxter Manufacturing has chosen to expand its existing operations in Oconee County. It is great to see a family-owned company continue to thrive in our community, supported by a great workforce. This over $15 million investment and creation of additional jobs will continue to be a benefit to Oconee County and the state of South Carolina.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“It’s another ‘Top Shelf for Business’ day in Oconee County with Baxter Manufacturing’s expansion of their Westminster facility. Oconee County and Baxter have enjoyed a tremendous partnership since they established their facility here in 2017. They were the first manufacturer to locate to the Oconee Industry and Technology Park and have greatly exceeded their original expectations for the operation. Baxter’s growth in Oconee is reflective of the company’s strength, as well as Oconee’s excellent workforce and business climate. We appreciate Baxter’s commitment to our community and congratulate them on this exciting news.” -Oconee Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert

FIVE FAST FACTS