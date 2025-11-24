Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 24, 2025, include the following:

Note: There are no public events scheduled at this time. You will be notified if there is an addition to the schedule.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: November 17, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 17, 2025, included:

Monday, November 17

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, San Antonio, TX. Note: All times are CST.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association panel.

11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

8:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, November 18

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, San Antonio, TX. Note: All times are CST.

9:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event.

1:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Wednesday, November 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster met virtually with CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Friday, November 21

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference related to the Joint Declaration of Intent between Germany and South Carolina, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Agency meeting.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:45 PM: Agency meeting.

2:15 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:30 PM: Call with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

Sunday, November 23

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the 59th Annual Governor’s Carolighting, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.