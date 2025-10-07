Defense Attorney Sanctioned for Citing Fabricated Case Law

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has sanctioned a San Diego-area criminal defense/personal injury attorney $1,500 for including a fake quotation from a real case as well as a citation to a fabricated decision in an opposition brief, finding that the conduct was especially egregious because of the criminal context of the proceedings.

