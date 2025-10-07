Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,611 in the last 365 days.

Defense Attorney Sanctioned for Citing Fabricated Case Law

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has sanctioned a San Diego-area criminal defense/personal injury attorney $1,500 for including a fake quotation from a real case as well as a citation to a fabricated decision in an opposition brief, finding that the conduct was especially egregious because of the criminal context of the proceedings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Defense Attorney Sanctioned for Citing Fabricated Case Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more