Procede Software Names Eric Fortin Chief Product Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a leading provider of dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry, today announced the promotion of Eric Fortin to chief product officer (CPO). Over his two decades with the company, Fortin has worked side by side with customers and internal teams to ensure Procede’s products evolve with the industry and deliver value where it matters most. As CPO, he will leverage his deep industry expertise and forward-thinking vision to further align technology innovation with real customer needs and long-term value.Procede CEO Larry Kettler said, “Eric’s success represents our shared commitment to listening, learning, and evolving with our customers. He’s part of a team that’s grown with the industry, applying new technologies and real user feedback to make our products smarter and help our customers succeed.”Fortin joined Procede in 2004 as an application systems consultant and has since held multiple roles that blend product strategy, customer engagement, and technical expertise. His leadership has helped shape the Excede DMS into a market-leading business system while extending its reach across new verticals. As senior vice president of product, Fortin has led teams to deliver milestone innovations including Excede 10.5 with Procede Intelligence, Mobile Service Plus, third generation Analytics and Lease Rental Suite.“Procede’s strength comes from discipline and a commitment to solving real customer problems,” Fortin said. “As chief product officer, I’ll continue building on that foundation, driving innovation that helps our customers stay ahead of change and strengthens our leadership in this industry.”As CPO, Fortin will continue to lead Procede’s product strategy, overseeing the Excede DMS, additional solutions, and product integration roadmaps while expanding his focus on applying advanced technology and user-centered design to solve real-world dealership challenges. In this role, he remains committed to the core values that define Procede’s success: transparency, engagement, and accountability.David Dabasinskas, parts general manager at Southport Truck Group, said, “As a dealer, I’ve seen firsthand how Eric’s leadership drives innovation at Procede. Under his leadership, Procede continues to raise the bar for what a DMS can do: aligning cutting-edge technology with real dealership needs and helping dealers work smarter and stay ahead of the curve. His promotion is a win for all of us who rely on Procede every day to continue to be the best DMS in the industry.”Known for his mentorship and leadership continuity, Fortin credits humility, openness to feedback, and a supportive approach as the foundation of his success, maintaining an always-learning mindset in service to his team, customers, and the company.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.Media ContactJen YorkProcede Softwaremarketing@procedesoftware.com

