Corcentric to Attend Sold-Out 2025 Procede Software Conference for the First Time

CHERRY HILL, NJ & SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, is proud to announce it will attend the sold-out 2025 Procede Software Conference (PSC) for the very first time. Taking place October 13 - 16, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the PSC brings together hundreds of dealership professionals, OEMs, and partners from across North America for three days of connection, innovation, and collaboration.This year’s PSC, themed “Elevate and Execute,” is a premier event designed to help heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealers strengthen operations, uncover new opportunities, and connect with the industry’s most innovative partners. Corcentric’s presence at the conference underscores the company’s commitment to empowering dealerships with smarter procurement and financial automation solutions that unlock efficiency and drive bottom-line growth.“We’re especially excited to welcome Corcentric to the PSC for the very first time,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. “Our longstanding relationship has already delivered tremendous value to dealerships over the past decade, and having Corcentric at our sold-out conference is a natural extension of that success. Their expertise in procurement and financial automation perfectly complements our mission of helping dealers elevate performance and execute with greater efficiency.”“We value our long-standing relationship with Procede and are thrilled to be part of their sold-out conference,” said Matt Clark, President and CEO of Corcentric. “As the leading DMS in the heavy-duty trucking industry, Procede has built an ecosystem that sets the standard for innovation. Together, we’re helping dealerships work smarter, improve visibility, and drive stronger financial results.”Corcentric will be on-site throughout the event, hosting live demos and connecting with dealers at the Pit Stop Expo. Attendees can learn firsthand how Corcentric helps organizations streamline procurement and finance to reduce costs, improve visibility, and free up resources for growth.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.About CorcentricCorcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com

