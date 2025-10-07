Procede Software Unveils Procede Intelligence In the Newest Excede Platform Release, Empowering Next-Level Efficiency

Excede v10.5.3 - Featuring Procede Intelligence

This evolution of Procede’s intelligent DMS adapts new technological advancements to solve customer needs with a smarter, more intuitive system

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the addition of Procede Intelligence in the latest release of Excede v10.5.3. Procede Intelligence transforms dealership operations with smarter tools that deliver faster decisions, enhance customer experiences, and increase efficiency.Procede CEO Larry Kettler said, “Born from an impactful, forward-thinking culture, Procede Intelligence brings together dealership data and advanced AI to transform repetitive operational tasks into efficient, intelligent processes so our customers can focus on what accelerates their business.”AI-Powered Intelligence, No Additional FeesProcede Intelligence refers to the artificial intelligence and data-driven logic built directly into Excede. When appropriate, Procede Intelligence leverages OpenAI via Microsoft Azure as a tool to enable high-impact, lasting outcomes. In other cases, Procede Intelligence creates smarter workflows by applying dealership data to advanced logic developed by Procede, ensuring solutions are tailored to dealership operations.The result is a platform that not only drives greater efficiency and accuracy but also strengthens a dealership’s ability to compete in a rapidly changing market. By turning data into actionable intelligence, Procede Intelligence empowers leaders to make faster, more confident decisions while ensuring data privacy and protection.Designed for the Future by Subject Matter ExpertsProcede has drawn on the expertise of its AI Committee—comprising dealerships, industry experts, twenty group leaders, and former dealer principals—to identify trends and adopt the right AI tools for the commercial vehicle market. Building on that foundation, the company has embraced an AI-first culture, embedding artificial intelligence at every level of the organization to guide decisions, shape product design, and amplify human potential. With contributions from external subject matter experts and visionaries, as well as internal experts, this capability marks the beginning of an AI journey at Procede that will continue to evolve and expand over time.“Partnering with dealership leaders and industry experts through our AI Committee has allowed us to validate ideas and prioritize solutions that truly matter in daily operations,” said Eric Fortin, Procede’s chief product officer. “Their input ensures Procede’s AI initiatives remain practical, relevant, and value-driven for the commercial vehicle market.”Pioneering intelligent and AI-focused features available in Excede for no additional fees or additional product purchases include:● AI-enhanced service rewrite to save time, ensure consistency, and keep records clean and actionable by using OpenAI via Microsoft to scan entries and optimize content for clarity and professionalism and to find and correct typos and other errors.● Parts cross-sell recommendations using intelligent suggestions to streamline the counter experience by ensuring the right parts are found faster and revenue potential is maximized.● Smart technician recommendations based on availability and performance analysis that empower service advisors with data-driven insights to make the best technician assignments.● Real-time credit alerts that allow dealerships to address potential customer credit issues upfront, enabling operational control without added complexity.Shane Robertson, service advisor at RWC Group, said, “The AI-Enhanced Service Rewrite has been a game-changer for our team at RWC. Our technicians can focus on the work, not the paperwork; what used to take 10 to 15 minutes now takes seconds. The summaries are clean, professional, and consistent across the board. It’s helped us maintain better service records and save valuable time every day.”Excede v10.5.3 with Procede Intelligence is available to dealerships seeking to upgrade.If you’re interested in leveraging Procede Intelligence within Excede, please contact sales@procedesoftware.com for more information.About Procede SoftwareSince 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of MicrosoftSQL technology to provide advanced Windowsand browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.