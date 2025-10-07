More parks for kids: California invests $38 million to boost outdoor opportunities for youth as Trump limits access

Awarded projects will provide access to national, state, and local parks, and provide outdoor educational programming in environmental and conservation science. They will also fund field trips to important and historical natural and cultural resources, implement urban agricultural and gardening programs, and provide workforce development opportunities in natural resource careers. Additional awards include small capital development projects and clean vehicle acquisitions to support youth programs.

While California is committed to educating the public about its natural and cultural resources, the Trump administration’s government shutdown has severely impacted visitor services at National Parks. This includes limited or no access to essential resources such as visitor information, maintenance, and, in some parks, even basic services like trash collection and restroom cleaning. California’s state parks continue to operate without interruption.

In June, the Newsom administration sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior warning of public safety risks and reduced access due to major cuts proposed to staff and programs that support National Parks and other federal public lands.

“These grants are such a source of hope, especially right now,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “They reflect California’s steadfast commitment to investing in programs that ensure that all young people — no matter their background — have the opportunity to experience the wonders of nature and life-changing impact of the outdoors.”

Championed by Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California created the Outdoors for All initiative to expand access to the outdoors. In partnership with a broad array of governments, community organizations and tribes, California is expanding parks and outdoor spaces in communities that need them the most, supporting programs to connect with people who lack access, fostering a sense of belonging for all Californians outdoors, and much more.