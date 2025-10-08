TOMORROW: Governor Newsom, joined by First Partner Siebel Newsom, to sign historic legislation improving kids’ health and nutrition across California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside First Partner Siebel Newsom, and legislative and community leaders, will sign historic legislation to improve nutrition in schools across California.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 8, at approximately 2 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 12 p.m., October 8. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.