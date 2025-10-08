Governor Newsom signs legislation 10.7.25

News LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside First Partner Siebel Newsom, and legislative and community leaders, will sign historic legislation to improve nutrition in schools across California. WHEN: Wednesday, October 8, at approximately 2...

