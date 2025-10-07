Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys of Denton, Texas: Wins Two Best of Denton County Annual Awards for Best Personal Injury Law Firm and Best Personal Injury Attorney

Denton, Texas – Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys, based in Denton, Texas, has garnered prestigious recognition as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in the area. This accolade not only highlights the firm’s dedication to legal service but also cements its status as a trusted name in the North Texas legal community. John “Tony” Ross, Managing Attorney, was also individually honored as the Best Personal Injury Attorney, reflecting his commitment to client advocacy and justice.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our community,” said Tony Ross. “Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients, and this award is a reflection of the trust and support we’ve cultivated in and around North Texas.“

The Best of Denton County awards are a reflection of the community’s voice, determined through a comprehensive voting process that empowers residents to recognize exceptional local businesses and professionals. This process begins with a nomination period during which community members propose their top choices across various categories. Once the nomination phase concludes, the most popular nominees advance to the voting round.

Residents of Denton County are then invited to cast their votes, ensuring the winners genuinely reflect the preferences and experiences of those who live and work in the area. This democratic approach not only highlights the best in local services but also strengthens community bonds by encouraging residents to participate actively in celebrating excellence within their midst.

By winning two prestigious awards from Best of Denton County 2025, this dual accolade highlights the firm’s comprehensive approach to personal injury cases, ensuring justice for clients who have suffered serious injuries.

“Winning in two categories is a testament to our entire team’s drive and dedication,” Ross commented. “We strive to be a beacon of hope and a source of strength for our clients, and this honor encourages us to continue our mission with even greater vigor.

As the firm continues to serve the Denton and North Texas community, this award serves as both motivation and proof of its esteemed position in the field of personal injury law. The recognition is not just a commendation; it is an invitation to future clients in need of exceptional legal representation.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is an AV-rated Preeminent (Martindale Hubbell) North Texas personal injury law firm. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. Every client is a priority. Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys continuously fights to pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence and recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

