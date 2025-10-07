Saskatchewan Forges New Agri Food Partnerships In Indonesia

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 7, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia). The LOI intends to increase cooperation with a focus on agri-food processing, value-added agriculture, and agricultural technologies. It also will prioritize promoting economic partnerships, and fostering agri-food innovation and technology collaboration.

"Diversifying Saskatchewan's export markets is a priority now more than ever," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "I am excited to see our relationship with Indonesia continue to grow, and I'm proud to sign this LOI on behalf of the province. I look forward to sharing more goods and services with Indonesia, which will in turn benefit the economic health of Saskatchewan for all those who work and live here."

In 2024, Saskatchewan's exports to Asia reached over $10 billion. Exports to Indonesia accounted for $868.9 million. Top export commodities included potash, non-durum wheat, and wood pulp.

The LOI signing was part of Kaeding's mission to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The mission's goal was to bolster trade relationships in the agriculture, mining, and energy sectors, while diversifying Saskatchewan's export markets.

Saskatchewan is a stable supplier of agri-food products for many global markets. The province's supply chain is an important tool to increase food security throughout the world.

Asia remains an important market for the province. To date, Saskatchewan has opened five trade and investment offices in the region. As market risks such as tariffs and regulatory trade barriers continue to affect the global economy, the province remains committed to finding new pathways that benefit Saskatchewan businesses, workers and families.

For more information on opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: