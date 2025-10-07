Saskatchewan Addresses Gender Based Violence Through Continued Investments

CANADA, October 8 - Released on October 7, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested almost $5.2 million through the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General to several initiatives through the National Action Plan (NAP) to End Gender-based Violence.

The success of the NAP funding allocations across our province shows a commitment to empowering our communities to be safe, vigilant and reduce harm through prevention, accountability and behaviour change.

"The participating agencies are guiding and fostering change as they build tools and programs to proactively address gender-based violence," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "I am grateful to all these partner organizations for collaborating with us on this important project and for the work they do across Saskatchewan."

“Funding through the National Action Plan has helped us expand existing programs and establish new supports,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. “Our government is addressing gender-based violence through prevention, intervention and accountability, these investments support our continued goals to build safe, resilient communities free of gender-based violence.”

The distribution of the NAP funding has been allocated to organizations within the five NAP pillars: foundational knowledge; support for survivors; prevention; responsive justice system and Indigenous-led approaches.

Since Saskatchewan signed on to the agreement in late 2023, NAP funding has been provided to a wide variety of community-based organizations to develop initiatives such as the following:

The Enhanced Early Intervention Program, led by Family Service Regina and Family Service Saskatoon ($1,100,000) - This program uses trauma-informed, person-centered, and culturally safe approaches to increase access to counselling and support for children and families exposed to domestic violence. The program works with community partners to address root causes such as trauma, substance use, housing and financial stress.

Support for survivors of human trafficking through Hope Restored Canada ($1,200,000) - This funding delivers housing and support services for human trafficking victims. Since 2019, Hope Restored has operated a safe house which provides specialized services that have securely supported women and youth escaping sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The Natural Supports Program, led by Saskatchewan Toward Offering Partnership Solutions (STOPS) to Violence ($635,000) - This program aims to empower natural supports, such as family, friends and neighbours to help prevent interpersonal violence and abuse by fostering safer, more connected communities. STOPS to Violence achieves this through initiatives like the REAL Talk program, which provides communities with tools and training to have supportive conversations and recognize the signs of harm in relationships.

"Having funding available that promotes large, nationwide initiatives such as the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is instrumental to ensuring social change occurs at all levels and results in impactful programming," Family Service Saskatoon Executive Director Janine Baumann said.

Family Service Regina and Saskatoon have significant successes as part of their work with the province under the NAP, including direct support for over 100 individuals, the development of resources and modules to guide casework and group sessions and the creation of referral pathways with a variety of community stakeholder groups.

"We know prevention starts with early action," Family Service Regina CEO Kirk Englot said. "Our early intervention programs provide quick access to supports for families at high risk of violence. By connecting people with service before crisis escalates, we reduce harm, increase safety, and strengthen our community."

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating approximately $32 million to partners that facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

For additional information about Saskatchewan's work under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit:

Major Investments Made to End Gender Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Province Invests $1.2 Million to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Supports National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Government Announces Over $640,000 in Additional Investments to Address Gender Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: