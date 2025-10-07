Province Celebrates Opening of New Home for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 7, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Creative Options Regina celebrated the opening of a four-space home for adults with intellectual disabilities, made possible thanks to a $1.2 million capital investment from the province.

"This home gives residents the personalized support they need to live as independently as possible," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "We are grateful for our partnership with Creative Options Regina in creating a space for the residents to thrive in the community they call home."

Creative Options Regina operates the home and provides personal care and support. In addition to the capital investment, the Ministry of Social Services is providing $429,000 in annual operating funding.

Creative Options Regina is a for-impact, charitable organization that provides supportive living and community-based programs that empower people with disabilities to live in their own homes, discover their talents and build meaningful relationships.

"This home marks another step toward a future where belonging is the standard, not the exception," Creative Options Regina CEO Michael Lavis said. "We are deeply grateful for the Government of Saskatchewan's support and partnership. Together, we are not just building a home, but a stronger and more inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to participate, grow, and thrive."

For information on intellectual disability services, please contact the Ministry of Social Services office nearest you, or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca.

