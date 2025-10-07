Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Three To State Board Of Dental Examiners

TEXAS, October 7 - October 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott named Bryan Henderson, II, D.D.S. as chair of the State Board of Dental Examiners. Additionally, Governor Abbott appointed Janessa Bock and Lisa Masters, D.D.S. and reappointed Linda Burke, D.D.S. to the Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board regulates the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene in the state.

Bryan Henderson, II, D.D.S. of Dallas is a dentist anesthesiologist and a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M University School of Dentistry. He is a board member of Woodhill Medical Park and board member and treasurer for the Orange Tree Association. Additionally, he is a member and past president of American Society of Dentist Anesthesiologists and a member of the ADA, TDA, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, Dallas County Dental Society, and committee member for the State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock Auction Committee. Henderson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin (UT), Doctor of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry, and a certificate in anesthesia from the Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel University Hospital).

Janessa Bock is a clinical dental hygienist at Katy Family Dental Group and founder and managing partner of Oral Health Consultants, LLC. She is a former president and legislative director for the Texas Dental Hygienists' Association, former president and trustee for the Greater Houston Dental Hygienists' Association, and past delegate for the American Dental Hygienists' Association. Additionally, she is a volunteer team member with the Texas HPV Coalition. Bock received an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from Amarillo College.

Lisa Masters, D.D.S. of San Antonio is a board-certified periodontist at The Masters Dental Group and part-time faculty at UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry. She is the president of the American Academy of Periodontology Foundation and is the former chair of the Anesthesia Advisory Committee of the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners. Additionally, she is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA), Texas Dental Association (TDA), San Antonio District Dental Society, Texas Society of Periodontists, Southwest Society of Periodontists, the American Academy of Periodontology, and a former member of the Texas Radiation Advisory Board. Masters received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Doctor of Dental Surgery and a Master of Science from The UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Linda Burke, D.D.S. of Harlingen is a pediatric dentist and owner of Burke Children’s Dentistry and president of Platinum Surgery Center. She is a board member of the Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, and the Lone Star National Bank Advisory Board. Additionally, she is a member of the ADA, TDA, Rio Grande Valley District Dental Society, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, and Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Junior League of Harlingen, and former chairperson for the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Rio Grande Valley. Burke received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Mary’s University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from The UT Health Science Center at Houston and completed her pediatric dentistry residency at The UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.