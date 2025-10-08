Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Figueroa To Texas Energy Reliability Council

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Neyma Figueroa to the Texas Energy Reliability Council for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Energy Reliability Council was established to ensure that the energy and electric industries in the state meet high-priority human needs, address critical infrastructure concerns, and enhance coordination and communication in the energy and electric industries.

Neyma Figueroa of San Antonio is an attorney and senior counsel at Valero Energy Corporation. Figueroa is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and The William N. Sessions American Inn of Court. Additionally, she is a volunteer with the Valero Texas Open, San Antonio Academy and First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio. Figueroa received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from New Mexico State University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law.

