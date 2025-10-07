Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Increase Hemp Enforcement

TEXAS, October 7 - October 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to toughen enforcement action against vape and smoke shops that are not in compliance with state laws and regulations.

"Texas will protect children from dangerous hemp products," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase surveillance and enforcement of any vape and smoke shop violating Texas law. Texas will prioritize protecting our children."

At the Governor’s direction:

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) will conduct targeted operations to identify vape and smoke shops of concern, then work with state, local, and federal partners, to perform inspections to determine legal violations.

DPS CID Special Agents will leverage findings from these inspections to conduct undercover operations to identify unlawful activity, as well as initiate further criminal investigations.

The DPS Crime Lab will conduct testing on any seized products from these investigations. CID Special Agents will follow up the investigations to bring charges against employees and shop ownership in violation of Texas law.

DPS will leverage all federal and local law enforcement partnerships to further these investigations.

Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order, directing the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and DPS to take immediate action to protect Texas children from hemp-derived products, while respecting federal law and protecting the liberties of responsible adults.