TEXAS, October 7 - October 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Music Office today announced the Seventh Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference will be held this year in Corpus Christi on Wednesday, November 5, and Thursday, November 6.

“Texas is where live music lives,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas’ vibrant music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state. I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs.”

Co-hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Corpus Christi, Visit Corpus Christi, and the Corpus Christi Film & Music Commission, the Texas Sounds & Cities Conference will include panel discussions on Texas music industry development and conversations about potential statewide collaboration between Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities, as well as best practices that lead to increased music tourism and local job creation.

All Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities are invited to attend. For a detailed agenda and to register for the event, visit: texassoundsandcities.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Certified Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 Music Friendly Texas Certified Community partners across the state.