OGARAJETS Announces Retirement of Wayne Starling After Distinguished Career in Aviation

Wayne Starling - Interim Director of Sales

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS , a leading provider of private jet brokerage and acquisition services, today announced the retirement of Wayne Starling, Interim Director of Sales. Starling will step down after a remarkable career spanning more than 25 years in aviation finance, sales, and industry leadership.During his tenure at OGARAJETS, Starling played a pivotal role in strengthening the sales organization, building a high-performing team, and driving strategic growth initiatives. His expertise in sales, marketing, and business development has left an indelible mark on the company, contributing to its position as a trusted name in private aviation."Wayne's passion for the industry and his unwavering dedication have been instrumental in elevating our sales efforts," said Johnny Foster, President & CEO of OGARAJETS. "We are grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement, where he can enjoy more time with family and on the golf course.”Head of Sales, Rich Ropp, has spent meaningful time with Wayne over the last few months in preparation for this transition. “Wayne has provided bullet-proof sales coaching and success tips stemming from his decades long successful sales career track. I have truly enjoyed working alongside him. I’ve learned numerous things that will help me with our team, our business, and my own personal goals,” comments Ropp. “He is a gem, he will be missed, and we thank him sincerely for all of his efforts. I am grateful to know him.”Starling's career highlights include serving as Executive Director of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) from October 2018, where he led strategic initiatives to expand the organization's global impact and managed AircraftExchange.com, enhancing its reach as a premier online marketplace for business aircraft. Under his leadership, Wayne helped IADA grow to represent the top 17% of the world's aircraft dealers, handling 50% of used business aircraft sales worldwide.Prior to IADA, Starling retired in 2017 as Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager at PNC Aviation Finance, where he specialized in aviation finance for over two decades. He is renowned for developing the "Success Cycle of Selling" training program, which has been adopted by major banks and financial institutions.Starling's contributions to the aviation industry have been widely recognized. In 2024, he received the IADA Lifetime Achievement Award, the fourth such honor in the organization's 35-year history, for his exceptional leadership and dedication. He was also awarded the National Aviation Finance Association (NAFA) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Additionally, Starling has served on the boards of the National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA) and NAFA, and as a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Leadership Council. He is a Senior Advisor to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.