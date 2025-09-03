OGARAJETS Welcomes Rich Ropp as Head of Sales

Rich Ropp - OGARAJETS Head of Sales

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is proud to announce that Rich Ropp has joined the company as its new Head of Sales. With nearly four decades of experience in business aviation, Rich brings a wealth of expertise in sales leadership, client service, and relationship management. In his new role, he will guide the sales team in delivering exceptional results while continuing to build OGARAJETS’ reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.Rich’s career began with humble roots, washing and cleaning airplanes, before growing into senior leadership positions at some of the industry’s most respected companies, including Million Air, Jet Aviation, Jet Linx, JSSI, and Priester Aviation (now George J. Priester Aviation). His journey reflects a deep passion for the industry, a commitment to integrity, and a belief in mentoring the next generation of aviation professionals. He is widely recognized for his ability to build long-standing client relationships and inspire teams with both professionalism and humility.As part of this transition, Rich will work alongside industry veteran Wayne Starling, who has played a pivotal role in developing OGARAJETS’ sales culture and strategy. Wayne will assist in onboarding Rich to all aspects of the business, ensuring a smooth and thoughtful handoff of leadership responsibilities. This planned transition reflects OGARAJETS’ commitment to continuity, excellence, and growth, and the company is excited for the future with Rich’s leadership guiding the way.“Rich’s experience and leadership align perfectly with the values and direction of OGARAJETS,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO of OGARAJETS. “He brings both the knowledge and the heart to lead our team and clients forward, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him.”“I’m humbled to join OGARAJETS at such an exciting time,” Rich shared. “The opportunity to work alongside this talented team, serve our clients, and carry forward a culture of integrity and trust is a true privilege.”Beyond his professional accomplishments, Rich has given back extensively to the aviation community and beyond, serving as President and Treasurer of the Greater St. Louis Business Aviation Association, on the board of Wings of Hope, and through youth ministry and international mission work.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.