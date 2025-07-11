OGARAJETS Welcomes Wyatt Breedlove as Business Intelligence Analyst

Wyatt Breedlove Joins OGARAJETS as Business Intelligence Analyst

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce the addition of Wyatt Breedlove to its growing team, joining the firm as a Business Intelligence Analyst. In this role, Wyatt will support OGARA’s sales team and clients with comprehensive market insights, aircraft valuations, and real-time trend tracking that enhances the client experience and fuels smarter decision-making.Wyatt brings with him a strong foundation in aviation, both academically and practically. He earned a Bachelor’s in Aviation Management from Auburn University and recently completed his Certified Broker Certificate through the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Prior to joining OGARAJETS, Wyatt worked in pre-owned aircraft brokerage and began his aviation journey as a Line Service Technician, gaining hands-on exposure to a wide range of aircraft and client needs.“Wyatt is a fantastic addition to our research and intelligence team,” said Austin Bass, Business Intelligence Manager. “His analytical mindset, aviation knowledge, and hunger to learn make him a natural fit. He’s already making a difference in how we support our clients and prepare for what’s next.”“I’m excited to join a company like OGARAJETS that combines deep aviation expertise with integrity and innovation,” said Breedlove. “It’s energizing to work with such a talented team and play a role in helping our clients make informed, confident decisions.”Wyatt’s addition reinforces OGARAJETS’ ongoing commitment to assembling a high-performance team that delivers data-driven solutions and world-class service at every stage of the aircraft ownership journey.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

