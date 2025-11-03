Lakeland Palms Shine in All Florida Pickleball League, Winning 3 of 5 Stops and Celebrating Player’s PPA Contract

Coach Nate Jager, Player Nejc Sitar, Player Drew Holder, Team Owner David C. Dismuke, Player Ashley Griffith, Player Ava Pisacrita, Coach Eddie

Lakeland team owned by attorney David C. Dismuke closes strong in Season 2, celebrates a PPA signing, and expands opportunities through Florida’s Pro-Am Circuit

We’re not trying to compete with the PPA; we just want to develop players, create great pros, and build momentum for this incredible sport.” — David C. Dismuke, Owner, Lakeland Palms and Founder of Dismuke Law

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lakeland Palms capped off an impressive Season 2 of the All Florida Pickleball League, winning three of the league’s five tour stops and solidifying their position among Florida’s top professional pickleball teams.Owned by attorney David C. Dismuke of Dismuke Law (1-800-Ask-Dave), the Lakeland Palms boast a mix of experienced players and rising stars, including standout Nejc Sitar, known for his precision, athleticism, and leadership on the court. The team also celebrated a major milestone this season as Ashley Griffith signed a Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) contract, marking a significant achievement for both the player and the program.The Palms’ winning season included standout performances at three Florida tour stops: Bardmoor Pickleball Club in Seminole (April 12), Lone Palm in Lakeland (June 21), and Epic Athletic Club in Sunrise (September 13), further evidence of the team’s growth and competitive momentum.As team owner, Dismuke has worked to create an environment where players can grow, compete, and inspire others to take up the sport. His focus on development and community engagement continues to help elevate pickleball’s visibility throughout Central Florida.From the Courtroom to the CourtFor Dismuke, the competitive energy and camaraderie of pickleball mirror what drives him in the courtroom: focus, teamwork, and a desire to help others succeed. A lifelong athlete, he and his wife, Jennifer, are active members of the Florida pickleball community, playing regularly and supporting local tournaments.“Pickleball brings people together,” Dismuke said. “It’s competitive, but it’s also about connection. Jennifer and I have made lasting friendships through the sport, and that’s what keeps us coming back.”Under Dismuke’s ownership, the Lakeland Palms have gained a reputation not just for winning but for fostering growth, sportsmanship, and community engagement. The team’s home city of Lakeland has quickly become a hub for the sport, attracting recreational and competitive players alike.Next Stop: BardmoorThe momentum continues this fall as the Florida Pro-Am Circuit kicks off its first event of the season, November 14–16, at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in Seminole, Florida. Dismuke Law (1-800-Ask-Dave) is proud to serve as the title sponsor, championing the series’ mission to expand opportunities for emerging athletes.The Bardmoor event will bring together players from across the state to compete for ranking points, with top finishers earning invitations to next season’s All Florida Pro League combine. The circuit is designed to bridge the gap between local recreational play and professional competition, giving ambitious players a clear path to elevate their game.“We want to give more players a pathway to the next level,” Dismuke added. “If you’ve got the drive, come play these events. It’s how tomorrow’s pros are made.”For event details and registration, visit AllFloridaPickleball.com About the All Florida Pickleball Pro LeagueThe All Florida Pickleball Pro League unites top teams and athletes from across the state to elevate competition and expand access to professional-level play. Teams like the Lakeland Palms, Fort Myers Flamingos, and O-Town Bangers bring together a mix of veteran professionals and emerging amateurs, creating one of the most dynamic circuits in the country.Through its expanding Florida Pro-Am Circuit, the league provides structured tournaments where players can earn ranking points, gain visibility, and work toward qualifying for future professional play.“What’s unique about this league is its sense of community,” said Dismuke. “It’s competitive, but also deeply supportive. Everyone here wants to see the sport and each other grow.”Florida’s Pickleball Boom Is Fueling Healthier, Happier MindsPickleball isn’t just sweeping Florida’s courts, it’s lifting spirits and sharpening minds. With more than 13 million players nationwide, the sport’s explosive growth has turned the Sunshine State into the unofficial Pickleball Capital of the World, home to more than 5,600 courts and a thriving community of players of all ages.Florida’s year-round sunshine and love for friendly competition have made pickleball a cultural phenomenon, and now research suggests all that paddle action may be just as good for your brain as it is for your body.A 2025 study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that players who hit the court three or more times a week reported significantly higher wellbeing and mood scores than those who played less often. (Frontiers in Psychology, 2025)Another 2023 review found that regular pickleball play is associated with lower stress, better mood, and greater life satisfaction thanks to its unique mix of movement, strategy, and social connection. (Frontiers in Psychology, 2023)Experts call it the “multitasking magic” of the game, a combination of coordination, quick decision-making, and laughter that keeps minds sharp and communities strong. Or, as one neurologist put it, pickleball is “like a group fitness class for your neurons.”Dismuke Law (1-800-Ask-Dave) witnesses firsthand how the game brings people together, promoting health, confidence, and connection across Florida.“Pickleball isn’t just a sport — it’s a lifestyle,” said Attorney David C. Dismuke. “It keeps people active, sharp, and social. And when you’re having fun, you don’t even realize you’re giving your brain a workout.”From local leagues to statewide tournaments, Dismuke Law is proud to support players of all ages and skill levels through partnerships with the All Florida Pickleball League and community events that keep Florida active, engaged, and thriving.About Dismuke Law (1-800-Ask-Dave)Founded by trial attorney David C. Dismuke, Dismuke Law represents clients across Florida in personal injury, wrongful death, and accident cases, with offices in Lakeland and Sebring. Known for its personal approach and strong community involvement, the firm has built its reputation on trust, advocacy, and measurable results.Outside the courtroom, Dismuke Law proudly supports Florida's growing pickleball community, promoting healthy competition, connection, and the joy of play across the state.Learn more at www.1800AskDave.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.