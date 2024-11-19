Oz Animal Hospital Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Pet Care, Opening Third Location in Sauganash, Chicago

We're expanding our quality veterinary care to Sauganash, Chicago! Dr. Tracey Maione, DVM

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oz Animal Hospital is thrilled to mark a decade of distinctive, compassionate pet care with the opening of their newest location in Sauganash at 4032 W. Peterson Avenue. Founded by Dr. Tracey Maione, DVM, Oz Animal Hospital now serves the Sauganash community alongside its established Lincoln Park and Rogers Park locations, bringing its unique brand of personalized care to more Chicago families.As a woman and minority-owned veterinary practice, Oz Animal Hospital stands out in an industry increasingly populated by turnkey corporate clinics. Dr. Maione’s vision has always been to create a unique, welcoming experience for pets and their families, a vision that’s clear from the moment you enter any of the Oz Animal Hospital locations. Inspired by the ambiance of 1930s Paris, Oz Animal Hospital offers a chic, boutique-like environment that transcends the typical veterinary experience. The soothing sights, sounds, and even the scents have all been carefully curated, reflecting the animal hospital’s mission to make every visit comfortable for pets and owners alike.“For me, Oz Animal Hospital is about so much more than individualized care,” said Dr. Maione. “This is a place where we want pets and their families to feel special; a warm, safe environment that truly prioritizes your pet’s health and well-being.”With services ranging from Urgent Care and Routine Check-Ups to Dental Health, Internal Medicine, Wellness, and beyond, Oz Animal Hospital remains at the forefront of veterinary medicine while maintaining an affordable price point. Dr. Maione’s team of skilled professionals is committed to upholding the high standards that come with their AAHA certification—a designation fewer than 15% of pet hospitals across America hold—along with a Cat Friendly status that ensures feline patients receive the utmost comfort and care.At Oz Animal Hospital, each visit offers custom-tailored care, unlike the one-size-fits-all protocols of many corporate veterinary providers. The Sauganash location opens at a time when personalized, progressive pet care is in high demand, and Oz Animal Hospital is ready to deliver its compassionate service and commitment to quality to more pets and families across Chicago.The grand opening event for the Sauganash location will welcome families and their pets with tours, introductions to the team, and a glimpse into the innovative care that defines Oz Animal Hospital’s decade-long legacy. In honor of their 10-year anniversary, Oz Animal Hospital is offering exclusive $10 promotions throughout December. These incentives are both a thank-you to the community and an invitation for new clients to experience Oz Animal Hospital's renowned, compassionate care. For more information on services or to preregister for the Sauganash practice location , visit OzAnimalHospital.com.Contact:Oz Animal HospitalDr. Tracey Maione, DVMFounder, Owner, Medical DirectorPhone: (773) 327-5024Email: sauganash@ozanimalhospital.comWebsite: www.ozanimalhospital.com ###About Oz Animal HospitalOz Animal Hospital, founded by Dr. Tracey Maione, DVM, has been providing premium, personalized veterinary care to Chicago’s pets for 10 years. With three locations across Chicago—Lincoln Park, Rogers Park, and now Sauganash—Oz Animal Hospital stands out for its 1930’s Parisian-inspired design, attention to detail, and wide range of services. Fully AAHA-certified and Cat Friendly, Oz Animal Hospital is dedicated to progressive, affordable, and compassionate veterinary care.

