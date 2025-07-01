Blue Orchid Marketing Marks 24 Years with AI-Powered, Client-Tailored Growth

Peter Anselmi joins Blue Orchid Marketing as Business Development Manager, supporting growth and AI-focused client strategies. Blue Orchid Marketing celebrates 24 years of growth, expanding its personalized, AI-powered services for specialty practices.

As AI reshapes how businesses engage with their audiences, we’re evolving our services to help clients stay ahead, with Peter playing a key role in supporting that growth.” — Shaun Zaken, CEO

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Orchid Marketing , a trusted name in digital marketing solutions for professional practices, proudly marks 24 years of continuous growth with the addition of Peter Anselmi as Business Development Manager. This milestone also reflects a strategic shift as the company enhances its focus on AI-powered tools and hyper-personalized services designed to meet the unique needs of specialty and multi-location clients.Since its founding in 2001, Blue Orchid Marketing has specialized in customized marketing strategies for medical and legal practices. Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, Blue Orchid Marketing delivers tailored campaigns built on deep industry insights, client collaboration, and now, the integration of artificial intelligence to further personalize and optimize marketing outcomes.“We’ve always believed marketing should reflect the individuality of each practice,” said Shaun Zaken, CEO of Blue Orchid Marketing. “As AI reshapes how businesses engage with their audiences, we’re evolving our services to help clients stay ahead, with Peter playing a key role in supporting that growth.”In his new position, Anselmi will support strategic outreach efforts, relationship development, and the company’s expanding platform-based marketing services. These services are designed to empower larger, multi-location groups with hyper-local strategies that drive organic growth and community connection.With nearly a quarter-century of experience, Blue Orchid Marketing continues to lead by example, helping professional practices not only keep up but stand out in an increasingly automated and competitive landscape.About Blue Orchid Marketing:Blue Orchid Marketing is a Connecticut-based digital marketing agency serving podiatry, dental, veterinary, and other professional sectors nationwide. With a commitment to personalization, the agency offers services including email marketing, patient recall campaigns, website design, SEO, content marketing, retention automation, and AI-driven strategies tailored to each client’s specific needs. Learn more at www.BlueOrchidMarketing.com

