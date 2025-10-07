Canada MSP Titans of the Industry Recognize Tecbound Technology as 2025 Awards Finalist in Two Categories

Tecbound Technology MSP Titans of The Industry Awards Finalist 2025

Tecbound Technology has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition in the MSP Industry.

CALGARY, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tecbound Technology has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition that celebrates excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider Industry.This honour places Tecbound Technology among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work they do every day, solving challenging problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid the increasingly complex and ever-changing technology landscape.“This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team,” said Oscar Diaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology. “We don’t just fix problems, we prevent them. We don’t just manage technology, we help our clients thrive through it. Being named a finalist reminds us that the long hours, the tough calls, the ongoing training... it all matters.”The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards recognize MSPs that lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.“We’re honoured to stand beside our fellow finalists in two categories this year, MSP in Canada and Advanced Cybersecurity,” Diaz added. “This nomination isn’t just a win for our team, it’s a signal to our clients that we’re doing exactly what we set out to do: deliver secure, smart, and strategic IT support that drives results.”For more information about Tecbound Technology, visit www.tecbound.com About Tecbound TechnologyTecbound Technology is a Calgary-based IT services firm founded by Oscar Diaz, which has been helping local businesses, law enforcement agencies, law firms, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for over 12 years, both in Canada and in Latin America. Oscar and his team specialize in providing technology solutions that help businesses grow, thrive, and protect themselves from cybersecurity threats. In addition to his leadership at Tecbound, Oscar is a speaker and author of several books, including the Amazon Bestsellers "On Thin ICE" and "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss. Oscar combines technical expertise with leadership insight to help organizations grow securely and successfully.Oscar’s team has assisted over 50 businesses in integrating advanced IT solutions and staying compliant with industry regulations. As the only company in Western Canada that focuses exclusively on helping law enforcement meet the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s NCACR IT policies, Tecbound has built a strong reputation for expertise and reliability in the field.A passionate advocate for small businesses, Oscar believes that technology and cybersecurity are essential for every company, regardless of its size. He works to make his services affordable and accessible, helping business owners understand the risks of cyber threats and take proactive measures to protect their organizations.Oscar's unique business philosophy has built a highly successful and profitable business, creating a loyal customer base and a dream team of colleagues.For more information about Tecbound Technology and its services, visit www.tecbound.com

