Second Annual Event For Small Business Owners Coming To Calgary, Alberta
Oscar Diaz, owner and founder of Tecbound Technology, is officially hosting the second annual Small Business Tech Day on November 16th.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar Diaz, owner and founder of Tecbound Technology, an IT Services Company serving small business owners in Calgary, Alberta, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.
This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.
The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the latest technology and practices to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.
“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology correctly, and that’s what we want to bring to Calgary, Alberta small businesses.” said Oscar Diaz, Chief Executive Officer for Tecbound Technology.
This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business, focusing on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.tecbound.com/tech-day-2023 or call (403) 770-0817 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.
About the Author
Oscar Diaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology and author of the Amazon Best Seller "On thin ICE," has served Calgary area businesses for over 11 years, helping Canadian Police Agencies, Law Firms, and NGOs with all their IT Services support needs. Oscar and his team have worked to help over 45 businesses integrate technology into their organization to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.
Maria Andreina Marquez
Tecbound Technology
+1 4037700817
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube