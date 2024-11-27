Tecbound Technology Recognized as a Finalist in the 2024 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

Tecbound Technology - Finalist at Titans of The Industry Awards 2024 - Canada MSP

Tecbound Technology is proud to be a finalist in the 2024 MSP Titans Awards, recognizing our excellence, innovation, and leadership in the MSP industry.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tecbound Technology is honoured to announce that we have been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards for 2024 . This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate top performers in the MSP sector, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the field through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and impactful business growth. Being selected as a finalist is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and advancing the MSP industry.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist in this year’s MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” said Oscar Diaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology. “This nomination reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are dedicated to driving innovation and providing our clients with the highest level of service. It’s an honour to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of industry leaders.”The nominated finalists went through an evaluation process based on various factors, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. The winners will be announced at the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 4, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.Tecbound Technology is excited to join our fellow finalists at the upcoming event and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our work driving the MSP industry forward.For more information on Tecbound Technology, visit www.tecbound.com About Tecbound Technology:Tecbound Technology is a leading managed IT services provider (MSP) based in Calgary, Alberta, offering cybersecurity, IT support, and cloud solutions to businesses across Canada and Latin America. While we serve a wide range of various industries, we specialize in delivering secure and reliable technology solutions to Canadian Police Services, Law Firms, and NGOs. Our mission is to empower organizations through innovative technology, helping them optimize operations and enhance security so they can focus on growth and success.About Oscar Díaz:Oscar Díaz, CEO of Tecbound Technology, is an IT solutions expert and author of the Amazon Best-Seller On Thin ICE, amongst other industry books. Oscar and his team have helped over 45 businesses integrate technology to drive growth and seize opportunities while safeguarding them from emerging online threats. He is a frequent speaker at panels on cybersecurity and business continuity solutions, and he actively supports several non-profit initiatives within his community.

