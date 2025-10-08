Erica Whitfield Breaks Fundraising Goal with Over $118,000 & Over 100 Individual Donors

Erica Whitfield Erica Whitfield for County Commission

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica Whitfield , candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, District 2, has surpassed a major milestone, raising over $118,000 in contributions and officially breaking through her quarterly campaign fundraising goal. Whitfield is proud to include more than 100 individual donors reflected in her latest report.Throughout her campaign, Whitfield has been actively meeting with residents across District 2, listening to their concerns, learning about the issues that matter most to families, and building a coalition of supporters from across the district.Erica Whitfield’s campaign has also earned the backing of a diverse and respected group of elected officials from across Palm Beach County, underscoring her ability to bring people together and deliver results.“I am very grateful for the support I have been receiving from community leaders and elected officials throughout the county,” said Erica Whitfield. “My campaign is about listening to people and uniting communities. As your next County Commissioner, I will continue finding solutions to improve the quality of life for Palm Beach County residents.”Whitfield’s fundraising success positions her campaign for continued momentum and a strong path forward.###Erica Whitfield is a native Floridian with a passion for the community and the health, achievement, and success of every resident. She attended the University of Florida, where she received a Bachelor of Health Science degree. She went on to earn a Master of Public Health degree from Emory University.Prior to her service on the School Board, Erica worked at the Palm Beach County Health Department, where she focused on chronic disease education and community partnerships. Erica continued her career at the School District of Palm Beach County, serving as the project coordinator for the Robert Wood Johnson, “Healthy Kids, Healthy Communities” grant and a wellness coordinator for the School Food Service department. She worked to bring about policy and environmental changes to improve the health of our students.In her role as a Palm Beach County School Board Member, Whitfield worked to implement the first policy requiring Hands-Only CPR to be taught to every student before graduation. She has served as the Chair of the United Way’s Childhood Hunger Action Committee – Childhood Subcommittee, and implemented Backpack and Food Pantry programs throughout the district, bringing in many community partners.Erica serves or has served on the following boards and organizations: the American Heart Association’s Palm Beach County Market Board; the Palm Beach County Homeless Advisory Board; the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County; the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards; and the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County Board of Directors. Erica is a member of Leadership Florida, Leadership Palm Beach County, and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.Erica lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children.

