Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces its attendance at the Seven Figure Agency Intensive in Miami, FL, focusing on new digital marketing strategies.

Learning from and engaging with other agency leaders at this event helps us refine our strategies and bring even more value to the auto repair industry.” — Paul Donahue, CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group Attends Seven Figure Agency Intensive in Miami, FL

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has announced its attendance at the Seven Figure Agency Intensive in Miami, Florida. The event brings together digital marketing leaders from across the country to share insights, discuss best practices, and focus on strategies for agency growth and client success.

By participating in this intensive program, ADAG gains access to advanced strategies and collaborative opportunities that enhance its ability to provide targeted auto repair SEO services for independent repair shops. The event supports ADAG’s mission of delivering innovative digital solutions that help automotive businesses grow with clarity and confidence.

A Word from the Owner

“Learning from and engaging with other agency leaders at this event helps us refine our strategies and bring even more value to the auto repair industry,” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency serving the auto repair industry. With exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, the agency helps independent shops grow with clarity and confidence. The company is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.