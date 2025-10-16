New Kids’ Book Series: The Adventures of Finance and Literacy™ Launches to Teach Kids Money Skills Through Fun and Color

Artwork for book cover Headshot of author, Sandy Day. Image of co-author Yerlis Quintanilla

Financial Literacy Experts release Vol. 1 The Birthday Surprise—Empowering Kids to Become Money-Smart Early

Financial literacy shouldn’t start when you’re old enough to get a credit card—it should start when kids first understand the value of a dollar.” — Sandy Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when financial literacy is as essential as reading and math, bestselling author and certified financial educators Sandy Day and Yerlis Quintanilla are rewriting the story of how kids learn about money. Today, Day and Quintanilla officially launch The Adventures of Finance and Literacy™, Vol. 1: The Birthday Surprise—a first-of-its-kind children’s coloring book that turns money lessons into exciting adventures for kids ages 5–9.With schools struggling to integrate financial education into their curriculum, this book series fills a critical gap—allowing parents to teach their kids how to make, save, spend, share, and invest money through storytelling, interactive activities, and colorful illustrations that spark both imagination and conversation at home.“Financial literacy shouldn’t start when you’re old enough to get a credit card—it should start when kids first understand the value of a dollar,” said Sandy Day, financial literacy expert and co-author. “With The Adventures of Finance and Literacy™, we’re breaking that cycle by giving children and families fun, practical tools to build healthy money habits that last a lifetime through relatable characters of twins, Finance and Literacy.”“As a parent and professional banker, I believe children learn money tools better when their parents are actively engaged,” said Yerlis Quintanilla, banking and financial literacy expert and co-author. “Too many adults learn about money the hard way. Our mission is to change that by giving children the tools to start early. And the relatable characters of Finance and her twin brother, Literacy make this financial literacy series approachable, enjoyable, and something families can learn together.”About The Adventures of Finance and Literacy™• Vol. 1: The Birthday Surprise introduces young readers to money basics through creative adventures, hands-on activities, and relatable characters.• Target Audience: Children ages 5–9, parents, educators, youth programs, and community partners. El libro también está en español.• Format: 64 pages of engaging storytelling, interactive exercises, and illustrations designed to make money concepts stick.More than a book, the series doubles as a resource for schools, banks, nonprofits, and youth organizations eager to spark financial literacy at scale.About the AuthorsSandy Day, MSL, PA, CFEI, is a nationally recognized business credit and financial literacy expert, bestselling author, and founder of For Small Business Only LLC. Known for his dynamic approach to simplifying money management, Day has spent his career equipping families, entrepreneurs, and communities with tools to achieve financial independence. With The Adventures of Finance and Literacy™, he is shaping the future by making sure the next generation grows up money-smart.Yerlis Quintanilla, CBDP CFEI, is a certified financial literacy educator and certified banking financial expert, boasting over 20 years of experience in the retail and commercial banking industry. Renowned and highly successful in bank management, she has a rich and professional background in working with all customers. Ms. Quintanilla, the CEO of Silrey Services LLC, a boutique firm, is dedicated to enhancing consumers’ financial literacy. By doing so, they aim to alleviate the numerous problems stemming from a lack of financial knowledge.AvailabilityThe Adventures of Finance and Literacy™, Vol. 1: The Birthday Surprise is available now at https://fsbonly.com/product/the-adventures-of-finance-and-literacy/ . Bulk partnership opportunities are available for companies and organizations committed to youth financial education.The series is designed not only for families but also as a resource for schools, banks, nonprofits, and companies seeking to promote financial literacy through community engagement.#FinancialLiteracy #Education #ChildrensBooks #FinancialEducation #TheAdventuresOfFinanceAndLiteracy #SandyDay #YerlisQuintanilla

