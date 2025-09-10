Bestselling Author Sandy Day Unveils Groundbreaking How-To Guide: Mastering the Business Credit Maze

Image cover of Mastering the Business Credit Maze. Headshot of author, Sandy Day.

New book reveals actionable steps to build sustainable business credit, access funding, and grow with confidence—without relying on personal credit.

This book is a game-changer because it gives small business owners the framework and proven guidance to establish and build sustainable credit.” — Sandy Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses fuel the American economy, yet more than 60% struggle to access the business capital needed to survive and grow. Nearly 70% of those business owners use personal credit cards and personal loans to fund their businesses. In his new book, Mastering the Business Credit Maze: Build Business Credit Like BIG Corporations Do, bestselling author, business credit expert, and financial education podcaster Sandy Day, MSL, PA, CFEIdelivers a clear roadmap for entrepreneurs to secure sustainable business funding—without relying on personal credit.Unlike traditional financing guides, Day’s book combines step-by-step instructions, insider strategies, and actionable tools for establishing strong business credit profiles that open doors to real capital. The book shows entrepreneurs how to build credit systems similar to those used by large corporations, protecting personal assets while scaling their businesses.“Too many small business owners are denied opportunities because they don’t have business credit nor business credit profiles. As of today, there is no unilateral, structured process for establishing and building viable and sustainable business credit,” said Day. “Mastering the Business Credit Maze is a game-changer because it gives small business owners the framework to establish and build real business credit so they can finally access the funding they deserve.”Key highlights include:- How to establish business credit in as little as 30–60 days.- Proven strategies for building trade line experiences that attract corporate creditors.- The most common mistakes that destroy funding opportunities—and how to avoid them.- Insider knowledge on vendor credit, business credit cards, and lines of credit.- Strategies for securing funding without tying it to personal assets.Day is also the host of the Small Business Credit Minute / S.E. Day Podcast and a respected, certified financial literacy advocate who has helped countless entrepreneurs strengthen their credit and expand growth opportunities. His engaging, practical style makes complex financial strategies relatable, positioning him as a sought-after guest for television, radio, and print media.Why this book matters now: With inflation, high interest rates, and stricter bank requirements, small business owners face increasing challenges in securing funding. Day’s book provides timely, actionable solutions that align with the national conversation on entrepreneurship, credit access, and financial literacy. Mastering the Business Credit Maze can be found at https://www.fsbonly.com/category/all-products About the Author:Sandy Day, MSL, PA, CFEIis a bestselling author, financial education podcaster, and founder of For Small Business Only, LLC. Having owned more than 25 companies, he now equips entrepreneurs and small business owners with tools to build business credit, access capital, and achieve sustainable growth.Media Availability:Sandy Day is available for live television and radio interviews, expert commentary, and print features.

Small Business Credit Survival Boot Camp™

