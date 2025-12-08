Saniflow Corp. Introduces New Direct-Drain Option for Its High-Speed Hand Dryers to Simplify Restroom Maintenance

Saniflow Corp. The Leader in Commercial Restroom Solutions Dualflow Plus Drain System Dualflow Plus is one of the highest demanded hand dryers currently on the market. Dualflow Plus Hand Dryer from Saniflow

Saniflow, a manufacturer of premium commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, is promoting their direct drain feature available for select hand dryers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer of premium commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, is proud to promote their latest direct-drain feature available for one of its top-performing models, the Dualflow Plus®. This innovation allows water collected during the hand-drying process to be routed directly into a facility’s waste line—eliminating the need to manually empty internal water tanks and drastically reducing restroom maintenance tasks.

Designed for high-traffic environments such as airports, schools, sports venues, and shopping centers, the direct-drain option provides a more hygienic and efficient solution for custodial teams and facility managers. By sending excess water directly to the drain, the system prevents overflow, maintains a cleaner restroom floor, and ensures optimal dryer performance throughout the day. Currently the Dualflow Plus drain kit system is already making a difference, as the unit was seen installed in restrooms at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

“Our goal is to continuously refine every detail of the restroom experience—from hygiene to usability to long-term efficiency,” said Samantha Layedra, the Project Coordinator for Saniflow Corp. “This direct-drain innovation simplifies operations for maintenance teams, ensuring restrooms stay cleaner and safer with less manual upkeep.”

The Dualflow Plus® hand dryer already leads the market in speed, energy efficiency, and hygiene technology. This model integrates advanced features such as:

- HEPA filtration that removes up to 99% of airborne particles.

- Ion Hygienic® technology that neutralizes bacteria and viruses in the air.

- BioCote® antimicrobial protection built into the surfaces to inhibit the growth of microbes.

- Adjustable motor power to regulate airflow and noise levels for different environments.

By pairing these innovations with the new direct-drain capability, Saniflow delivers an unmatched blend of efficiency, sustainability, and maintenance ease. Facilities can now reduce operational costs and custodial labor while offering users a cleaner, more modern restroom experience. This enhancement continues Saniflow’s commitment—backed by its parent company, Mediclinics S.A. in Barcelona, Spain—to develop eco-conscious, durable, and design-forward restroom solutions that meet the demands of today’s public spaces.

“Our dryers are engineered for real-world conditions,” Samantha added. “Whether installed in a busy airport or a corporate headquarters, the direct-drain feature represents the kind of forward-thinking practicality our customers have come to expect from Saniflow.”

For more information on the Dualflow Plus®, U-Flow®, or the new direct-drain feature, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, built on nearly five decades of expertise from its parent company, Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain). Saniflow designs energy-efficient, ADA-compliant, and hygienic restroom solutions that serve architects, facility managers, contractors, and designers across North America. From schools and shopping centers to airports and public buildings, Saniflow products deliver a balance of innovation, sustainability, and modern European design.

