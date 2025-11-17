Saniflow Corp. Helps Combat Rising Costs in Nonresidential Construction with Long-Term, Cost-Saving Restroom Solutions

Saniflow Corporation - Restroom Solutions for Commercial Projects Babymedi Horizontal Changing Station from Saniflow Dualflow Plus Hand Dryer from Saniflow

Construction costs and inflation remain high, pushing architects and facility managers to seek smarter, sustainable, cost-saving solutions from Saniflow.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With inflation cooling but construction costs remaining high, many contractors, architects, and facility managers are seeking smarter, more sustainable ways to stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality. As the American Institute of Architects (AIA) projects modest growth for nonresidential construction through 2026, the focus has shifted to products that deliver high performance and long-term value — and that’s where Saniflow Corp. is leading the way.

A U.S.-based manufacturer of premium hand dryers and baby changing stations, Saniflow is helping commercial projects nationwide cut energy use, reduce maintenance costs, and lower total ownership expenses through advanced, eco-efficient restroom technologies.

“Construction professionals are making every dollar count right now,” said Tyler Rose, the Digital Marketing Manager for Saniflow Corp. “Our mission has always been to create durable, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient products that help facilities reduce long-term operating costs — not just initial spend.”

Reducing Waste and Maintenance Costs

Paper towel waste remains one of the most expensive and inefficient aspects of restroom upkeep. Saniflow’s high-speed hand dryers — including the Machflow® Plus and U-Flow® models — eliminate this waste entirely, reducing both maintenance time and waste disposal fees. Facilities that switch from paper to electric dryers can save thousands of dollars annually in consumable and janitorial costs.

Energy-Efficient by Design

Saniflow’s hand dryers use up to 90% less energy than traditional warm-air units while delivering fast 10–15 second drying times. Adjustable motors allow building managers to regulate wattage and noise levels, optimizing both comfort and efficiency — especially valuable in high-traffic facilities like airports, schools, and healthcare centers.

Built for Longevity

Each Saniflow product is designed and manufactured by Mediclinics S.A. in Barcelona, with precision engineering and environmental sustainability in mind. Durable construction, replaceable components, and 5-year warranties ensure the longevity that modern budgets demand.

A Smarter Investment During Tight Times

As nonresidential construction rebounds cautiously, project stakeholders are prioritizing lifecycle cost savings and sustainability credentials. Saniflow’s lineup — including ADA-compliant baby changing stations, HEPA filtration, Ion Hygienic® air purification, and BioCote® antimicrobial protection — provides measurable ROI by minimizing replacement frequency, energy use, and maintenance.

“Choosing durable, energy-smart fixtures like ours isn’t just an upgrade — it’s an investment in operational efficiency,” the company added. “In a time when budgets are tighter than ever, sustainability and savings can go hand in hand.”

For more information about Saniflow’s cost-effective and eco-friendly restroom solutions, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, backed by nearly 50 years of expertise from its parent company, Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain). Saniflow products are engineered for maximum energy efficiency, hygiene, and longevity, providing architects, facility managers, and contractors with sustainable restroom solutions for public and commercial spaces across North America.

