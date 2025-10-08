Humanity’s Team Announces the 16th Annual Global Oneness Summit

Join Humanity’s Team for the 16th Annual Global Oneness Summit, Oct 24–26, 2025—Awaken the Divine Within at this free, 3-day online conscious living event. Meet the 2025 Global Oneness Summit speakers—Gregg Braden, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Sue Morter & more—at Humanity’s Team’s free 3-day online event.

Awaken The Divine Within – A FREE, 3-Day Online Event to Explore the Spiritual Revolution of Conscious Living

This is more than an event—it’s a spiritual revolution that is shaping the future of our world.” — Steve Farrell

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity’s Team, the global nonprofit dedicated to conscious living and Oneness, is proud to present the 16th Annual Global Oneness Summit taking place on October 24–26th, 2025. This free, three-day online gathering will bring together more than 100 leading scientists, spiritual teachers, authors, activists, and changemakers to explore this year’s theme: Awaken the Divine Within: Embody the Transformation, Inspire the Future.Hosted by Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity’s Team, the Summit has become a cornerstone event for the conscious living movement. Each year, tens of thousands of participants from around the world gather to engage in inspiring panels, intimate conversations, and practical teachings designed to foster personal awakening and collective transformation.This year’s Summit features over 35 panels with internationally renowned speakers, including Gregg Braden, Dr. Sue Morter, Neale Donald Walsch, Suzanne Giesemann, Bruce Lipton, and many others.“We are standing at a turning point in human history,” said Farrell. “The Global Oneness Summit is a sacred space where we come together to awaken to our Higher Self, reclaim our divine essence, and commit to living consciously. This is more than an event—it’s a spiritual revolution that is shaping the future of our world.”In addition to its remarkable speaker lineup, the Summit will feature:Exclusive keynote presentationsDaily guided practices to embody Oneness in everyday lifeSpecial panels on global issues, including planetary stewardship, conscious relationships, life after death, and spiritual activismOpportunities for live global meditation and collective intention-settingThe Global Oneness Summit is free to attend, with optional upgrades for extended access to recordings and bonus content.Event DetailsDates: Friday, October 24 - Sunday, October 26, 2025Location: Online (free registration)Registration: https://www.humanitysteam.org/global-oneness-summit About Humanity’s TeamHumanity’s Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2003, dedicated to awakening the world to Oneness and conscious living. Through transformational education, global events, and community engagement, Humanity’s Team empowers individuals to live purposefully, love fully, and co-create a sustainable, flourishing future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.