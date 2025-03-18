First Annual Sacred Awakening Live to Take Place in Fort Collins May 8th - 10th, 2025

Global transformational leaders are coming together in May, 2025 for Sacred Awakening Live in Fort Collins, CO.

Humanity’s Team, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, hosts a huge live gathering of spiritual luminaries, thought leaders, and transformational teachers in Fort Collins.

We want people to leave this event feeling awakened and empowered to go out into the world and raise global consciousness.” — Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity's Team

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 8th - 10th, Humanity’s Team, a Boulder-based nonprofit with the goal of making conscious living prevalent by the year 2040, will host a major, in-person gathering, Sacred Awakening Live at the Drake Centre in Fort Collins, CO. The event will also be live-streamed to people all over the world.Sacred Awakening Live brings together many of the top thought leaders, instructors, and luminaries in the spiritual, scientific, and conscious living fields. The goal of the event is to invite people to awaken to the highest version of themselves, to help continue the global transformation of positive change toward conscious living and Oneness.Oneness is understood as a conscious relationship with ourselves, all of humanity, the animal kingdom, the Earth, and the entire Universe. Humanity’s Team is the #1 nonprofit in online education communicating the message of Oneness, conscious awareness, and Divine Nature through the hundreds of programs available on its global streaming platform Humanity Stream+. They expand on this work through the Sacred Awakening Live event.Speakers at the event include:- Acclaimed scientist and author, Gregg Braden- Renowned evidentiary medium and spiritual teacher, Suzanne Giesemann- Ordained minister and spiritual teacher, Michael Beckwith- Bestselling author and Co-Founder of Humanity’s Team, Neale Donald Walsch- Esteemed psychic medium and spiritual counselor, Karen Noé- Sound healing pioneers and authors, Jonathan and Andi Goldman- Global spiritual leader and social activist, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati- Author and Co-Founder of Heartmath, Howard Martin- Transformation pioneer and Founder of Yes to Success, Debra Poneman- Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity’s Team, Steve Farrell- Author, filmmaker, and transformation coach, Stephanie James- Writer, speaker, and radio host, SIMRAN- Author, speaker, transformation coach, and musician, Cynthia James- Transformational leadership consultant, and author, Anita Sanchez- Master numerologist, ordained minister, and author, Rev. Sue Fredrick- Confidence and mindset coach, Ben Clark- Speaker, author and podcaster, Elaine Starling- Psychic, Reiki Master Teacher, and Counselor, Lisa Campion- Singer/Songwriter and transformational workshop facilitator, Omashar- Celtic acoustic ensemble, Freyja Wild and the Gathering Storm“We want people to leave this event feeling awakened and empowered to go out into the world and raise global consciousness.” Says Humanity’s Team Co-Founder and Executive Director, Steve Farrell. All of the nonprofit organization’s work is dedicated to supporting conscious evolution, planetary awakening, and flourishing at every level of life.You can find out more about Sacred Awakening Live and purchase tickets to the live event, or to stream it online, at www.humanitysteam.org/sacred-awakening-live

