Humanity’s Team Launches the Free 'Awaken in 31 Days Challenge' with Steve Farrell

Join Humanity's Team for the ‘Awaken in 31 Days Challenge’

Global Invitation to Awaken the Higher Self and Live Consciously

Awakening isn’t something that happens once in our lifetime—it’s a daily practice.” — Steve Farrell

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity’s Team, the global nonprofit dedicated to conscious living and Oneness, is proud to announce the launch of the ‘Awaken in 31 Days Challenge,’ hosted by Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity’s Team. This free online challenge invites participants from around the world to deepen their connection to their Higher Self, awaken their divine essence, and embody conscious living as a daily practice.Beginning September 10th, 2025, the Challenge will deliver 31 days of short, impactful videos and practices from Farrell directly to participants’ inboxes and the Humanity Stream+ Community, a conscious streaming platform hosted by Humanity’s Team. Each day offers a reflection and a simple conscious action step, designed to create transformation one moment at a time.“Awakening isn’t something that happens once in our lifetime—it’s a daily practice,” said Farrell. “That’s why this Challenge is free for everyone, everywhere. My vision is to make conscious living accessible to all, and to spark the kind of collective awakening that can truly change the world.”The Challenge is part of Humanity’s Team’s mission to create a tipping point of 800 million people living consciously by 2040. By guiding participants to reconnect with their purpose, cultivate compassion, and align with their Higher Self, the ‘Awaken in 31 Days Challenge’ empowers personal transformation while contributing to a larger global movement for Oneness and planetary flourishing.Challenge Highlights- Free and open to all participants worldwide- 31 daily inspirations and practices with Steve Farrell- Community connection through the Humanity Stream+ platform, where participants can share reflections and support each other- Accessible tools for cultivating presence, gratitude, forgiveness, Higher Self awareness, and sacred serviceAvailability- Dates: 9/10/2025 – 10/10/2025- Location: Online (free global access)- Registration: https://www.humanitysteam.org/masterclasses/31-day-challenge/signup About Steve FarrellSteve Farrell is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Humanity’s Team, a global nonprofit focused on conscious living, Oneness, and planetary flourishing. A former Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Farrell left his business career to dedicate his life to spiritual service. He is the author of ‘A New Universal Dream’ and the upcoming book ‘The Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You’re Here.’About Humanity’s TeamHumanity’s Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to awakening the world to Oneness and conscious living. Through educational programming, global events, and community engagement, Humanity’s Team empowers individuals to embody Oneness and co-create a sustainable, flourishing future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.