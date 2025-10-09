South River Technologies Launches Titan Neo: The Intelligence Layer Across the Titan Ecosystem

Titan Neo Server from South River Technologies

South River Technologies launches Titan Neo, a unified AI layer that automates compliance, strengthens security, and streamlines data workflows.

Titan Neo marks a major step forward in how enterprises secure and manage data, making compliance effortless and automation seamless.” — Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South River Technologies (SRT), a global leader in enterprise data security and file transfer solutions, today announced the launch of Titan Neo, a groundbreaking intelligence layer that powers every product in the Titan suite — including Titan MFT, SFTP, ICAP, DMZ, and Syslog.Unlike competitors that retrofit AI into legacy architectures, Titan Neo delivers a unified, horizontal intelligence layer built natively across the entire Titan platform. This breakthrough enables organizations to accelerate compliance, streamline reporting, and simplify secure workflows — without the complexity of siloed tools.To explore how Titan Neo transforms secure file transfers and simplifies compliance through AI-driven intelligence, read the full blog:“Titan Neo represents a major evolution in how enterprises secure and manage data,” said Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies. “Rather than treating AI as an add-on, we’ve embedded intelligence everywhere in the Titan ecosystem — making the platform smarter, compliance effortless, and security stronger.”Key Titan Neo capabilities include:▶ AI-Powered Document Summaries – Condense lengthy compliance files, contracts, or logs into concise, actionable insights.▶ Automated Compliance Guardrails – Proactively detect PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR-sensitive data and trigger automated responses in real time.▶ Automate Workflows – Embed AI actions (summarize, scan, report) into Titan’s event engine. Run on triggers like file upload, user logout, or scheduled tasks.▶ Flexible Deployment – Deploy via Azure and AWS Marketplace for Windows and Linux or run on-prem with Ollama for maximum data sovereignty. Neo also integrates with leading AI providers including Azure OpenAI, AWS Bedrock, Gemini, and OpenAI.“Our competitors silo AI into one product. With Neo, we made the deliberate choice to unify AI across the platform,” said John Glavin, CTO of South River Technologies. “That means whether you’re analyzing transfers in MFT, scanning sensitive data in ICAP, or summarizing compliance logs in Syslog, you have the same intelligence available everywhere.”Availability—————Titan Neo is now available via both the Azure Marketplace and the AWS Marketplace for Windows and Linux deployments.Learn more and experience Titan Neo at: Titan Neo the Future of Secure File Transfers | South River TechnologiesAbout South River Technologies————————————————South River Technologies (SRT) is a leading provider of secure file transfer and enterprise data management solutions, trusted by organizations in healthcare, finance, government, and global enterprise. The Titan suite of products powers secure, compliant, and efficient data workflows for thousands of organizations worldwide.Contact the SRT Team———————————

