South River Technologies Launches Titan AV Server | Cloud Antivirus Microservice

Discover Titan AV Server from South River Technologies—a cloud-native antivirus that secures file transfers without upfront costs, complexity, or internal risk.

Titan AV empowers businesses with a cloud-native alternative requiring zero upfront investment, seamless Titan integration, and advanced security to keep malicious files off internal networks.” — Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AN INNOVATIVE, COST-EFFECTIVE ANTIVIRUS SCANNING SOLUTION FOR ENTERPRISES, IT ADMINISTRATORS, AND MSPs South River Technologies (SRT) , a global leader in secure file access, sharing, and managed file transfer (MFT) solutions, today announced the immediate availability of Titan AV Server , an advanced antivirus microservice built specifically to streamline secure file transfer processes. Titan AV Server provides businesses with a robust, cloud-exclusive antivirus solution, eliminating the need for expensive, cumbersome third-party virus scanning utilities.————————————————————Addressing Enterprise Antivirus ChallengesOrganizations relying on secure file transfer technologies traditionally face significant operational complexities, high upfront costs, and ongoing infrastructure management challenges due to third-party antivirus (AV) server integrations (ICAP Servers). Titan AV Server directly addresses these issues by providing a fully integrated, cost-effective cloud-native solution that securely scans for malicious content away from internal enterprise networks.“Businesses have long been burdened by complex and costly antivirus integrations for their managed file transfer environments,” said Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies. “With Titan AV, we are empowering organizations to eliminate capital expenditures entirely, leverage cloud-exclusive virus scanning, and maintain a secure, streamlined workflow across the entire Titan microservices portfolio.”————————————————————Key Benefits of Titan AV Server► Zero Capital Expense: Fully cloud-hosted microservice, deployed instantly through a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model with no upfront investment required.► Cloud-Native Security: Malware detection, isolation, and secure quarantine of infected content entirely within a private cloud environment, preventing malicious files from ever touching internal networks.► Seamless Titan Integration: Fully compatible with other Titan microservices, including Titan Cloud SFTP Server, offering a cohesive, integrated solution.► Open-Standards Architecture: Built on a scalable microservice model using .NET Core and standardized ICAP protocols (RFC 3507), reducing complexity and vendor dependency.► Flexible Pricing and Deployment: Pay-as-you-go model ensures immediate implementation and predictable cost control, significantly reducing the financial risk associated with virus scanning infrastructure.————————————————————Industry-Leading DifferentiationUnlike traditional ICAP-compliant scanning solutions based on a BYOL (Bring-Your-Own-License) model—often associated with high operational complexity, substantial upfront expenses, and rigid licensing constraints—Titan AV Server provides immediate, tangible value through simplified deployment and operation. Titan AV seamlessly integrates with existing antivirus providers ensuring robust protection without the typical barriers of initial capital expenditures, mandatory annual subscriptions, or long-term contractual obligations.“With Titan AV, businesses now have a streamlined path to comprehensive file security,” emphasized Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies. “Our solution ensures robust functionality without upfront costs, annual subscription requirements, or long-term commitments typically associated with advanced antivirus scanning.”————————————————————Real-World DifferentiationLegacy antivirus scanning infrastructure typically demands significant investment and on-premise complexity. Titan AV eliminates these hurdles with instant cloud-based deployment that scans for malicious content entirely off-network. This modern approach enables organizations to uphold the highest security standards—without compromising performance, flexibility, or budget efficiency.————————————————————Availability & Next StepsTitan AV Server is available now for immediate deployment through AWS and Azure platforms under a flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing structure. To learn more about Titan AV Server or schedule a personalized product demo, contact our team of security experts today. Experience firsthand how Titan AV seamlessly integrates into your existing Titan microservices infrastructure to enhance your enterprise security posture.————————————————————About South River TechnologiesSouth River Technologies (SRT) is a leading global provider of secure file access, sharing, and managed file transfer solutions, empowering over 30,000 organizations worldwide. SRT’s innovative Titan product portfolio leverages advanced microservice technologies, enabling businesses across healthcare, finance, government, and retail sectors to achieve robust security, streamlined compliance, and operational excellence.Visit our blog to explore additional insights into how Titan microservices, including Titan AV Server, transform cybersecurity postures. South River Technologies Blog: https://southrivertech.com/blog/ For media inquiries, please contact: press@southrivertech.com

