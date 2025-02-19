South River Technologies Unveils Enhanced WebDrive: Faster, More Secure, and Optimized for Distributed Workforces

WebDrive by South River Technologies

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South River Technologies (SRT) , a leader in secure file access and sharing solutions, has announced a major update to WebDrive, the trusted cloud storage access solution deployed on millions of desktops worldwide. The latest release enhances security, performance, and cross-platform compatibility, ensuring seamless access to cloud files for today’s distributed workforce.Key Enhancements in the New WebDrive Release ► Revamped User Interface – A modernized UI for an intuitive and seamless user experience.► Advanced Security Features – Upgraded security protocols to safeguard sensitive data.► Improved Google Drive Connector – Higher security and better performance when connecting to Google Drive. WebDrive Application has been Verified by Google with CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment) Tier 2 independent security assessment.► Expanded OS Compatibility – Enhanced support for the latest versions of Windows and macOS, including verification for macOS Sequoia, Sonoma, Ventura, Monterey, and Big Sur.► Seamless Cloud Storage Access – Map SharePoint and other cloud storage solutions as network drives for streamlined workflows."As businesses transition to long-term distributed workforce models, employees need secure, seamless access to corporate data from any location—whether in the office, at home, or on the go," said Michael Ryan, CEO of South River Technologies. "This latest WebDrive release ensures fast, secure, and hassle-free access to cloud storage, maintaining productivity without compromising security."————————————————————Empowering a Distributed WorkforceWith the rapid evolution of remote and hybrid work models, businesses require a unified interface that facilitates secure data access across multiple environments. WebDrive eliminates the complexity of traditional cloud storage access by allowing users to interact with cloud files as if they were stored locally. Whether accessing SharePoint, Google Drive, or other cloud storage solutions, WebDrive ensures efficiency and security.————————————————————A Legacy of Trusted Cloud Storage AccessFor over 25 years, WebDrive has been the de facto standard for organizations seeking a robust and user-friendly solution for cloud storage mapping. Deployed on millions of desktops, WebDrive continues to set the benchmark for secure file access solutions.————————————————————Availability and PricingThe latest version of WebDrive is available now. Download WebDrive today to experience seamless, secure cloud file access. For more information on features, pricing, or to download a free trial, visit www.southrivertech.com/webdrive ————————————————————About South River TechnologiesSouth River Technologies (SRT) is a leader in secure file access and managed file transfer solutions, helping businesses optimize file sharing, compliance, and automation without compromising performance. With a reputation for security, reliability, and innovation, SRT’s WebDrive, Titan SFTP, and Cornerstone MFT solutions are trusted by thousands of enterprises worldwide and recognized by industry experts.For more information, media inquiries, or a demo request, please contact:press@southrivertech.com————————————————————

