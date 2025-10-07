Influential Women Profiles Jenaye Lawrence-Peterson, Esq. as the Trusted Personal Injury Attorney Clients Need

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing Game-Changing Legal Representation with a Personal, Client-Focused TouchFeatured in Influential Women as part of its 2025 feature, Jenaye Lawrence-Peterson, Esq., is a powerhouse attorney and founding partner of JM Law LLC, an Atlanta-based firm renowned for premier legal services in personal injury and expungements. With a steadfast commitment to client advocacy and community empowerment, Jenaye has built a practice that goes beyond representation—she empowers clients to reclaim control, restore peace of mind, and achieve the results they deserve.“Your case is personal to us, and so is our legal approach,” says Jenaye. “We don’t see you as a file number—we see you as an individual with unique needs and concerns. Our mission is to restore your confidence in the justice system by offering compassionate, client-centered service that prioritizes your well-being. Whether it’s navigating the complexities of medical expenses, loss of income, or emotional distress, we are committed to fighting for your rights.”A proud Atlanta native, Jenaye built her career on a foundation of academic excellence, earning a B.B.A. in Managerial Science from Georgia State University and graduating cum laude from North Carolina Central University School of Law with a JD and a Certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution. Her professional affiliations include membership in the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers (GAWL) and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA).Before founding her own firm, Jenaye honed her expertise in personal injury and expungements as an independent contractor with law offices including The Doherty Law Firm. Known for her sharp negotiation skills and unwavering advocacy, she has secured numerous successful settlements, including a notable $2.65 million jury verdict in a recent slip-and-fall case. Jenaye credits much of her success to her faith in God and the guidance of influential mentors such as Attorney Akins Doherty, who taught her the intricacies of personal injury law, and Lekeyia Reid, who supported her growth as a young attorney.The best career advice Jenaye ever received came from the late Attorney Thomas Sampson, a legal trailblazer in Georgia: “If you are too big for the small case, you are too small for the big case.” This principle has guided her approach to taking on challenges that match her skill and ambition, ensuring she continually grows in her practice.For young women entering the legal profession, Jenaye encourages embracing authenticity. She believes that success does not come from mimicking others, but from highlighting one’s unique strengths and character. She emphasizes the lasting power of kindness and thoughtfulness, echoing Maya Angelou: “People don’t remember you for what you did or said; they remember how you made them feel.”In today’s legal landscape, Jenaye identifies mentorship and collaboration as both a challenge and an opportunity. By fostering networks of lawyers who share knowledge and celebrate one another’s success, she underscores the importance of unity over competition. Central to her professional and personal life are the values of family, friendship, and purpose, guiding her commitment to navigating a male-dominated field with resilience, integrity, and zealous advocacy.Beyond her work in the courtroom, Jenaye Lawrence-Peterson, Esq. is a mentor, speaker, and community advocate, giving back through legal volunteering and empowerment events for women and at-risk youth. Known for her faith-driven leadership and unwavering determination, she continues to inspire through her work, her story, and her service—setting a standard of excellence in law and leadership for generations to come.Learn More about Jenaye Lawrence-Peterson, Esq.:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jenaye-peterson or through her website, https://www.jmlawllc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

