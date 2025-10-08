Hitron Expands Its PON Portfolio in Europe with the NOVA2208: True Multi-Gigabit Fiber for SMB and MDU Networks

When combined with HitronCloud and Hitron ProInstall, operators achieve higher performance, lower OPEX, and improved customer satisfaction

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitron Technologies today announced the European launch of the NOVA2208 , a compact yet powerful multi-gigabit PON ONT designed specifically for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and multi-dwelling units (MDUs).With the NOVA2208, operators can extend fiber services beyond single-family deployments to business and multi-tenant environments—delivering enterprise-class speeds, reliability, and manageability in a cost-effective platform optimized for complex, high-density installations.“The NOVA2208 gives operators in Europe a new way to serve SMBs and MDUs with the same reliability and performance as single-family deployments,” said Samih Abdelgadir, General Manager of Hitron Europe. “What makes it stand out is not just the hardware, but the way it works with HitronCloud and Hitron ProInstall to make installations faster, reduce support tickets, and deliver better customer experiences at lower cost.”True Multi-Gigabit PerformanceUnlike competing 1 Gbps Multiport ONTs, the NOVA2208 is equipped with 2.5 GbE ports, enabling operators to deliver true multi-gigabit performance without bottlenecks. Each subscriber port supports up to 1.5 Gbps sustained throughput, ensuring fast, symmetrical connectivity for even the most demanding SMB and MDU applications.Advanced Service DifferentiationEach Ethernet port can be individually configured with QoS and VLAN policies, giving ISPs the ability to prioritize critical traffic such as video conferencing, payment processing, or security systems. This per-port flexibility allows clear separation between business functions, entertainment, and mission-critical services—helping operators offer tailored service tiers and improved reliability for subscribers.Consolidation & Simplicity — Optimized for Business and Large HomesThe NOVA2208 eliminates the need for multiple network devices by integrating nine Ethernet ports and eight voice ports in a single ONT. This consolidation simplifies setup, reduces potential points of failure, and frees up space and power outlets—making it ideal for large homes, offices, and MDU installations where efficiency and uptime are critical.Built for SMBs and MDUsThe NOVA2208 gives operators the flexibility to serve a wide range of business and multi-tenant scenarios, featuring:• Multi-Gig Throughput: Supports the high-bandwidth needs of modern business, shared workspaces, and high-density residential environments.• Flexible Interfaces: Seamlessly integrates with existing network topologies while supporting future scalability.• Compact Footprint: Space-efficient design fits easily into tight installation environments.• Reliability at Scale: Designed for continuous uptime across multiple simultaneous users and applications.Meet Hitron at NetworkXHitron will be unveiling the NOVA2208 alongside its expanded PON portfolio, HitronCloud, and Hitron ProInstall at NetworkX, taking place October 14–16, 2025 in Paris, France (Stand A17).Operators and industry partners interested in learning more or scheduling a meeting with the Hitron team are encouraged to contact Hitron in advance to reserve a time.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

