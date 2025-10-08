Hitron Expands PON Portfolio in Europe with New Wi-Fi 7 Gateways and Cloud-Driven Services

Everything operators need in one device: multi-gig fiber, Wi-Fi 7, voice, and cloud-powered support

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitron Technologies today announced the expansion of its PON portfolio in Europe with two new Wi-Fi 7 gateway-class devices — the NOVA2335V and NOVA2335VR . These advanced gateways strengthen Hitron’s support for European operators deploying next-generation fiber networks, while seamlessly integrating with Hitron ProInstall and the HitronCloud remote management platform.The NOVA2335VR includes an RF overlay for operators delivering video over fiber, while the NOVA2335V offers the same powerful gateway platform without RF overlay—giving service providers flexibility to align with their network architecture and service strategy. Both gateways feature Wi-Fi 7, delivering multi-gigabit in-home connectivity to match the performance of modern fiber access networks.Beyond gateways, Hitron offers a complete PON portfolio that includes indoor and outdoor ONTs/ONUs designed for residential, MDU, and business deployments. Together with HitronCloud and Hitron ProInstall, these solutions form a comprehensive ecosystem that improves installation quality, enhances service visibility, and reduces operational costs for operators across Europe.“Hitron is bringing to Europe the same innovation and customer-first approach that has helped operators worldwide deliver more reliable, flexible broadband. With our new Wi-Fi 7 gateways, Auto OLT Detection ONTs, HitronCloud, and Hitron ProInstall, operators can install faster, reduce no-fault-found RMAs, and deliver happier customers at lower cost,” said Samih Abdelgadir, General Manager of Hitron Europe.A Complete Solution: Easier Installations, Vendor Freedom, and Smarter OperationsHitron’s innovation extends beyond hardware, empowering operators to deploy more efficiently and operate with greater flexibility:Eliminate Vendor Lock-InHitron ONTs feature Auto OLT Detection and a single firmware architecture that automatically identifies the connected OLT and applies the correct configuration. This enables operators to mix or migrate between different OLT platforms without service disruption. By consolidating multiple OLT configurations into one firmware image, Hitron gives service providers the freedom to diversify vendors, reduce costs, and future-proof their network strategy.Reduce OPEX from No-Fault-Found RMAsEach ONT works seamlessly with Hitron ProInstall, a technician-only application that delivers real-time visibility into ONT health, activation status, and connection metrics during installation. ProInstall enables technicians to capture diagnostics and troubleshooting logs — even when an ONT is offline — before initiating a replacement. This reduces unnecessary RMAs, truck rolls, and repeat service calls.Faster Troubleshooting and Complete VisibilityWith full HitronCloud integration, operators gain the ability to perform live log capture, remote diagnostics, and proactive monitoring across the entire fiber network. Engineering teams can collect logs remotely, analyze issues before dispatching field teams, and resolve faults faster — turning the ONT from a “black box” into a fully visible, manageable device.Streamlined Installation and MonitoringHitron ProInstall standardizes installations through guided workflows and automated service validation, ensuring correct optical connections and service activation on the first visit. Once in service, HitronCloud continuously monitors device performance, enabling proactive maintenance, service assurance, and multi-gig speed testing — all through open TR-369-based standards for broad interoperability.Meet Hitron at NetworkXHitron will be unveiling the NOVA2335V/VR, its ONT/ONU portfolio, and live demonstrations of Wi-Fi 7, HitronCloud, and Hitron ProInstall at NetworkX, taking place October 14–16, 2025 in Paris, France (Stand A17).Operators and industry partners interested in learning more or scheduling a meeting with the Hitron team are encouraged to contact Hitron Europe in advance to reserve a time.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.