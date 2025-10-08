Hitron Brings Wi-Fi 7 Gateways to Europe, Building on Global DOCSIS Leadership

Everything subscribers need in one box — and AI-ready telemetry that helps carriers cut costs and improve service

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitron Technologies today announced the European availability of its new Wi-Fi 7 cable gateways , expanding its globally recognized DOCSIS portfolio and giving European operators a powerful new platform for delivering multi-gigabit broadband experiences.While much of Europe remains focused on DOCSIS 3.1 and Ultra 3.1 upgrades, Hitron’s latest gateways bring the next leap in Wi-Fi 7 performance to existing hybrid networks — enabling operators to extend the life and value of their DOCSIS infrastructure while meeting growing customer demand for faster, more reliable in-home connectivity.Hitron has shipped over 50 million broadband devices worldwide and continues to lead in bringing advanced Wi-Fi and cloud-enabled management to operators of all sizes. The company’s new Wi-Fi 7 gateway platform is available today for Ultra 3.1 networks and, in select configurations, as a tri-band Ultra 3.1/DOCSIS 4.0 variant first launched in North America — offering European operators flexibility based on network strategy and timing.“European operators are looking for ways to deliver the performance of fiber without overhauling their existing DOCSIS infrastructure,” said Samih Abdelgadir, General Manager of Hitron Europe. “Our Wi-Fi 7 gateways give them exactly that — future-ready in-home performance on today’s networks, backed by HitronCloud and Telemetry Assist for smarter service assurance and lower operating costs.”Wi-Fi 7 Gateways: Key BenefitsNext-Generation Wireless PerformanceWi-Fi 7 delivers multi-gigabit throughput, ultra-low latency, and improved spectrum efficiency — ideal for dense households and bandwidth-intensive applications such as gaming, AR/VR, and 8K streaming.Ready for Europe’s Network EvolutionSupports DOCSIS 3.1 and Ultra 3.1 deployments today, providing a smooth upgrade path and investment protection. Ultra3.1/DOCSIS 4.0 tri-band options are available for operators pursuing long-term upgrades.All-in-One SimplicityA single device that combines broadband, Wi-Fi, and optional voice — giving subscribers everything they need in one box while simplifying operator logistics and CPE management.Proven ReliabilityBuilt on Hitron’s track record of shipping more than 50 million broadband devices, ensuring consistent performance, easy integration, and dependable field results.A Complete Solution: Cloud-Powered Insights and AI-Ready TelemetryWith HitronCloud and Telemetry Assist, operators gain deep visibility into network and device performance. This real-time telemetry can be used directly or analyzed through AI to:• Detect and resolve issues proactively before they impact customers• Reduce support costs and truck rolls through intelligent, data-driven maintenance• Identify upsell opportunities by understanding subscriber behavior and service patterns• Improve customer satisfaction with faster, more consistent broadband performanceTogether, HitronCloud and Telemetry Assist transform Wi-Fi 7 gateways from simple connectivity devices into smart, data-driven platforms for operational efficiency and service assurance.Meet Hitron at NetworkXHitron will be showcasing its Wi-Fi 7 DOCSIS gateways, expanded PON portfolio, HitronCloud, and Telemetry Assist at NetworkX, taking place October 14–16, 2025 in Paris, France (Stand A17).Operators and industry partners interested in learning more or scheduling a meeting with the Hitron team are encouraged to contact Hitron in advance to reserve a time.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

