Fatal Stabbing Investigation in Wicomico County Continues, Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Suspect

October 7, 2025

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police is seeking the public’s assistance as the investigation continues into the death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Salisbury.

The deceased is identified as Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, 27, of Eden, Maryland. Walker was transported to TidalHealth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on October 4, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 200 block of E. Main Street in Salisbury for reports of a fight in progress. Responding officers found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr., 35, of Salisbury, Maryland. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gerald in connection to the fatal stabbing of Walker. He is charged with second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information related to this case or Gerald’s whereabouts is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-298-9447.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Carlus Dupree Gerald

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov